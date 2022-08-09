St. Louis Public Schools superintendent announces plans to retire

St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams has announced he will retire in December.

Adams has led the district for 14 years. During that time, he oversaw the district’s return to a locally elected board after years of state control due to loss of accreditation. Adams also oversaw the passage of two bond measures, one in 2010 and one just last week.

“Over the years, we have marked several important milestones, the latest of which was the passage of Proposition S on August 2, 2022,” Adams said in a statement. “We are extremely grateful for the overwhelmingly positive support for Prop S (87% passage). It shows us that voters trust this Board and administration to continue to build momentum and accomplish great things for our students, teachers, and families.”

In 2007, after years of poor academic results and mismanagement, St. Louis Public Schools lost accreditation. Adams was hired in September 2008. In 2012, Missouri made SLPS provisionally accredited, and in 2017, the district became fully accredited. Two years later, the district returned to a locally elected board.

“Having managed the elected Board’s return to power and the great energy they bring to the position, I am leaving the District in caring and capable hands,” Adams continued in the statement.

The district says a nationwide search for a new superintendent will begin in the next few weeks.

This story will be updated.