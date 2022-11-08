Live Illinois election results: 2022 Senate and congressional races, statewide amendments

Illinois' highest-profile race is for governor, with Republican Darren Bailey challenging incumbent Democrat JB Pritzker.

Residents will vote on a ballot initiative over the right to collective bargaining in the state and choose whether to return U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat, to Washington or to send her GOP challenger, Kathy Salvi. Metro East residents will decide races in the 13th and 15th Congressional Districts.

Find live election results below. Results will begin updating after polls close.

