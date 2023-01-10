Join STLPR and UMSL for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

On Monday, January 16, St. Louis Public Radio will run special programming from PRX and a live SLSO performance for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in place of St. Louis on the Air, and co-sponsor a free in-person observance for the public.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Noon & 7 p.m. | ‘Peace Talks Radio’ from PRX

STLPR will air “Peace Talks Radio: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Path to Nonviolence.” This special broadcast from PRX delves into Dr. King’s journey to a philosophy of nonviolence and his lasting legacy as a peace proponent.

The show features lengthy interviews with King’s daughter, the late Yolanda King, and one of King’s top colleagues in the civil rights movement, Dr. Dorothy Cotton.

The noon program is an hour long, while a 30-minute version airs at 7 p.m. with a special MLK Day live broadcast from the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. | SLSO Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

At 7:30, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Music Director Stéphane Denève and IN UNISON Chorus Director Kevin McBeth will lead the SLSO and its resident choral ensembles in a free concert at Powell Hall, which will broadcast live on STLPR.

The concert will feature the music of Rollo Dilworth, Adolphus Hailstork, and Florence Price, plus traditional hymns and anthems alongside St. Louis composer Adam Maness’ “Divides That Bind,” commissioned by the SLSO for full orchestra and chorus in 2015.

Kevin McBeth, conductor

Stéphane Denève, conductor

Members of the St. Louis Symphony IN UNISON Chorus and St. Louis Symphony Chorus

You can tune into our MLK Day programming on 90.7 KWMU FM in St. Louis, 90.3 WQUB in Quincy, 88.5 KMST in Rolla or streaming on KWMU-1 at stlpr.org .

IN-PERSON EVENT

11 a.m. | UMSL Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observance

UMSL's 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Observance will feature Cliff Albright, executive director and co-founder of Black Voters Matter.

St. Louis Public Radio is also proud to co-sponsor this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observance hosted by the University of Missouri–St. Louis Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Touhill Performing Arts Center at 11 a.m.

“Give us the ballot!! How do we leverage the power of our collective voices to impact change," features guest speaker Cliff Albright, executive director and co-founder of Black Voters Matter; and muscial performances by the Sheldon's All-Star Chorus under the direction of Maria A. Ellis. Mistress of Ceremony Tierra K. Parks Brown, writer, speaker and educator, presides.

