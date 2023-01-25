© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Winter storm leaves thousands without power in rural areas around Rolla

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jonathan Ahl
Published January 25, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST
FnMZgpJWYAgmlK0.png
Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association
/
Heavy, wet snow in rural areas around Rolla led to thousands of power outages.

Wet, heavy snow with accumulations of up to 7 inches have left thousands without power in rural areas outside Rolla.

Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association is the primary utility provider for parts of 10 counties in south-central Missouri. As of midday Wednesday, the co-op was reporting almost 8,000 customers without power.

“Heavy wet snow is causing outages across our service territory. All crews are working hard to restore power,” the company posted on its Twitter account.

Most of the outages were in Texas County, with more than 4,000 customers without electricity, and Dent County, where more than 2,400 homes and businesses were affected.

Additional outages were reported in Phelps, Pulaski, Crawford and Shannon counties.

Jonathan Ahl
Jonathan is the Rolla correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
