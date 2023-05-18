STLPR wins three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

St. Louis Public Radio has earned three Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The RTDNA is the world’s largest professional broadcast and digital journalism organization, whose mission is to protect and promote responsible journalism.

Among the most prestigious awards in news, The Murrow Awards recognize local and national stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical excellence and exemplify service to the public good. The awards are named for broadcast pioneer Edward R. Murrow, who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.

Congratulations to Kate Grumke, Eric Schmid, and Steve Vockrodt on their recognition, and to Johnathan Ahl and the entire STLPR newsroom for earning the “Overall Excellence” award for 2023.

STLPR’s 2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Muslim Families in Mehlville Celebrate as the District Makes Eid al-Fitr a School Holiday St. Louis Public Radio | By Kate Grumke

Investigative Reporting

Missouri Knew of Contamination in Springfield’s Groundwater Decades Before Anyone Told Residents St. Louis Public Radio (in partnership with Midwest Newsroom) | By Eric Schmid, Steve Vockrodt

Overall Excellence