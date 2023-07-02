Many in St. Louis remain under boil advisory after severe storms cause widespread power outages

A precautionary boil water advisory remains in effect for many in St. Louis.

The city water division issued the boil advisory Saturday evening for three areas of the city. They include parts of these neighborhoods:

Wells-Goodfellow, Kingsway West and Hamilton Heights

Hi-Pointe, Clayton-Tamm, Cheltenham, Kings Oak, Franz Park, The Hill, Ellendale, Clifton Heights, Southwest Garden, Shaw, Compton Heights, Tower Grove East, Tower Grove South, North Hampton and Gravois Park

Jeff-Vander-Lou, Grand Center and Midtown

Severe thunderstorms hit the St. Louis region and Rolla on Friday and Saturday, causing widespread power outages for homeowners and businesses. The Chain of Rock Water Treatment Plant temporarily lost power during the storm Saturday, which led to low water pressure for many residents.

The water division is reporting that the city’s water supply is not contaminated. However, the division is encouraging residents in the affected areas to follow the boil order until water sample results have been analyzed and confirm that it’s safe to drink from the tap. The advisory will be in effect until further notice.

The city is asking residents to report storm damage or continued low water pressure to the Citizens Service Bureau . According to Ameren, nearly 75,000 Missourians are still without power as of late Sunday morning. In Illinois, nearly 60,000 people are without power.

Rod Milam / St. Louis Public Radio A tree limb damaged the roof and gutter of a home in University City.

Residents in University City, Columbia and Collinsville were among the many in the St. Louis region to report severe storm damage, including downed trees and road blockages.

The storms also caused at least one death late Saturday afternoon, when a woman near the Grove entertainment district in St. Louis was crushed in her parked car by a falling walnut tree .