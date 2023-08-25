StoryCorps returns to STLPR, presenting stories of St. Louis-area residents

St. Louis Public Radio will host the StoryCorps Mobile Booth in the Public Media Commons in Grand Center.

StoryCorps staff will record stories of local residents through both in-person and virtual interviews that will be preserved in the Library of Congress.

StoryCorps, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of people from all backgrounds and beliefs, comes to St. Louis, Missouri, from Sept. 14 to Oct. 20 to record interviews, in-person and virtually, as part of its Mobile Tour. During their time in Missouri, StoryCorps will also make a special trip to Rolla, Mo., from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2.

“It’s been almost a decade since StoryCorps has visited STLPR, bringing its unique and deeply human vision of how listening and interviewing draws people closer,” said STLPR CEO Tina Pamintuan. “I’m excited that the team will make stops at a few spots within our city and region as they help loved ones interview loved ones about the stories and events that shape our lives.”

Welcome back to St. Louis

Now in its 17th year, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has facilitated thousands of meaningful conversations between people who know and care about one another.

Reservations to record in St. Louis and Rolla will be available on August 31, at 10 a.m. and can be made by calling StoryCorps’ 24-hour toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406 or visiting the St. Louis Storycorps home page.

What happens in a StoryCorps session?

In StoryCorps interviews, two people record a meaningful conversation with one another about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, and how they want to be remembered. A trained StoryCorps facilitator guides them through the interview process. After each 40-minute recording session, participants receive a digital copy of their interview. With participant permission, a second copy is archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress for future generations to hear.

Founded in 2003 by award-winning documentary producer and MacArthur Fellow Dave Isay, StoryCorps has traveled to every corner of the country to record interviews in the organization’s effort to create a world where we listen closely to each other and recognize the beauty, grace and poetry in the lives and stories we find all around us.

“StoryCorps tells an authentic American story—that we are a people defined by small acts of courage, kindness, and heroism. Each interview reminds people that their lives matter and will not be forgotten,” said Isay.

Kick-off & Open House

STLPR will kickoff StoryCorps' return with an open-house reception on Thursday, Sept. 14. The Airstream will be open to the public for tours and the production staff will be on hand to answer questions. Participants can also sign up for station tours of STLPR’s studios.

“I hope both faithful fans plus new listeners will come out to community events or make an appointment at the Airstream during this month-long visit, which is sure to capture the spirit of our many neighborhoods and communities," said STLPR CEO Pamintuan.

How to listen

Through the StoryCorps partnership, St. Louis Public Radio will air a selection of local interviews on St. Louis on the Air . StoryCorps may also share excerpts of these stories with the world through the project’s popular weekly NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books.

StoryCorps will wrap up their St. Louis tour on Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. with an end-of-visit listening party. Fans are invited to come listen as StoryCorps producers introduce favorite pieces for discussion from their time here and participate in a Q&A, followed by a cocktail party.

More StoryCorps in Missouri

Whether you’re new to StoryCorps, or you’ve loved the series since its inception, here are a range of stories from all over Missouri that exemplify why the series has been a fan favorite and sparked many “driveway moments” for STLPR listeners.

A remembrance from St. Louis, Sada Jackson learns about her late mother through her mom's best friend: Sada Jackson and Angela Morehead Mugita

Five years after Ferguson, two protestors reflected on the Pulitzer Prize-winning photo that captured their anguish — and connection: Elizabeth Vega and Jamell Spann

A father and daughter from Springfield talk about an accident that left him paralyzed: Angeline Presley and Les Harris

A conversation between two critical care nurse coworkers from Kansas City as they reflect on their work in the ICU: Kristin Sollars and Marci Ebberts

Reverend Eric Williams from Kansas City tells his co-worker Jannette Berkley-Patton about his first experience with AIDS: Eric Williams and Jannette Berkley-Patton

A father daughter beatboxing duo from St Louis: Ed Cage and Nicole Paris

A father from Waynseville tells his son about being kept as a prisoner of war for more than two years: Russ and Walter Dixon

A husband from Springfield tells his wife about a small gesture from his brother’s doctor and the lasting impact it had on his career: Robert and Margaret Carolla

About StoryCorps

Founded in 2003 by Dave Isay, StoryCorps has given over half a million Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs, in towns and cities in all 50 states, the chance to record interviews about their lives. The organization preserves the recordings in its archive at the Library of Congress, the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered, and shares select stories with the public through StoryCorps’ weekly podcast, NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books. These powerful human stories reflect the vast range of American experiences, wisdom and values; engender empathy and connection; and remind us how much more we have in common than divides us. For more information visit storycorps.org, or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube at @storycorps.

StoryCorps is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

