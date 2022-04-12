St. Louis Public Radio announces 2022 Teen Photojournalist Prize winners

St. Louis Public Radio has selected eight winners for the 2022 St. Louis Public Radio Teen Photojournalist Prize, including Kirkwood High School senior Lainey Hogg, who won Best in Show (winning photo shown above), Best Sports Feature photograph and Best Pandemic Life photograph.

Other category winners include:



Best Landscape: Ava Carson of Nerinx Hall

of Nerinx Hall Best Feature: Kate Viglione of Lafayette High School

of Lafayette High School Best Sports Action: Kyle Button of Francis Howell North High School

of Francis Howell North High School Best Portrait (tie): Luke Sewell of Ladue Horton Watkins High School and Lily Kleinhenz of Clayton High School

The contest received 202 student entries from 48 schools across the St. Louis and Rolla regions. The submissions represent a range of perspectives from promising young photographers and journalists who visually documented the world through their lenses.

View the category winners below.

Best Landscape

Ava Carson / Nerinx Hall High School Crows soar over the "Hunters Moon" on Oct. 19, 2021, making their way across the St. Louis skyline.

Best Feature

Kate Viglione / Lafayette High School Drawn in by the glow of the flame, Rylan Retych watches as the bubbles in his hands catch ablaze on Nov. 15, 2021. Students in Honors Chemistry had the opportunity to scoop up methane bubbles and watch the phenomenon of the flame lighting up in their hands. “I was a little worried, but once it happened, it was absolutely beautiful. I can’t believe I can say I’ve held fire,” Retych said.

Best Sports Action

Kyle Button / Francis Howell North High School Freshman Kaylee Lohnes slides into home plate on Sept. 29, 2021. Lohnes, of Francis Howell North High School, scored the first of the seven runs the Knights plated against Ritenour. The Knights defeated Ritenour 7-2. Lohnes went 1-3 at the plate, with a single and a run scored. She had a .354 batting average on the season, the second highest on the team.

Best Sports Feature

Lainey Hogg / Kirkwood High School Ringing the Frisco Bell, Brady Nauman, senior, and his teammates celebrate a 65-0 win against Webster at the annual Turkey Day game on Nov. 25, 2021.

Best Portrait (tie)

Luke Sewell / Ladue Horton Watkins High School; Lily Kleinhenz / Clayton High School (Left) Nate Gibson carefully holds an old studio light in preparation for portraits in St. Louis on June 21, 2021. He's stopped directly under a skylight, where a beam of sun casts across his face. (Right) Jean Haldiman, a senior at Clayton High School, in her racing helmet. Shortly after getting her permit, she took an interest in competitive race car driving. In the male-dominated sport, Jean is not only the youngest but also usually the only female competing.

Best Pandemic Life

Lainey Hogg / Kirkwood High School With their arms around each other, seniors Ceci Escudero and Phebe Hammond, sing the alma mater, Hail Kirkwood, at graduation on May 7, 2021.

There was no award given for the general news category.

Honorable Mentions:

Landscape: Sid Suratia , Marquette High School

, Marquette High School Landscape: Zaire Rose Harrell , Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School

, Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School Landscape: Cinthia Talbott , Ritenour High School

, Ritenour High School Landscape: Maxwell Grellner , St. Louis University High School

, St. Louis University High School Feature: Andrew Paul Poertner , Francis Howell North High School

, Francis Howell North High School Feature: Nick Sanders , St. Louis University High School

, St. Louis University High School Sports Action: Maya Culian , Francis Howell Central High School

, Francis Howell Central High School Sports Feature: Mac Huffman , Ladue Horton Watkins High School

, Ladue Horton Watkins High School Sports Feature: Ava Carson , Nerinx Hall High School

, Nerinx Hall High School Pandemic Life: Katherine Uy , John Burroughs High School

, John Burroughs High School Portrait: Mekhi Brown , Pattonville High School

, Pattonville High School Portrait: Somo Dedkhad , Pattonville High School

, Pattonville High School Portrait: Miles Schulte , St. Louis University High School

, St. Louis University High School Portrait: Sruthi Ramesh, Wentzville-Liberty High School

View all of the winning photographs, including honorable mentions at the contest page.

The winners will be honored during a public reception on May 12 at St. Louis Public Radio's headquarters in Grand Center at 3651 Olive St.

The photos will be framed and displayed on gallery walls in St. Louis Public Radio's lobby from May 12 through mid-June, on the big screen in the Public Media Commons outside STLPR's offices and online on the contest page and STLPR's Instagram page. To view the framed exhibit, come to the opening reception or make an appointment for a different time by emailing hello@stlpr.org.

The Best in Show winner will receive $800 in gift certificates, and each category winner will receive $200 in gift certificates. Category winners and honorable mention recipients are invited to a master class with STLPR photojournalist Brian Munoz.

Contest judges included St. Louis Post-Dispatch photojournalist Laurie Skrivan, freelance photographer Michael B. Thomas, STLPR digital and special projects editor Brian Heffernan and STLPR photojournalist Brian Munoz. The contest received generous support from Sony Electronics Inc. and the Trudy B. Valentine Foundation of the St. Louis Community Foundation.

The St. Louis Public Radio Photojournalism Prize is an annual award, with entries accepted again next spring. Watch stlpublicradio.org and follow us on Instagram for updates and details.