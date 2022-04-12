St. Louis Public Radio announces 2022 Teen Photojournalist Prize winners
St. Louis Public Radio has selected eight winners for the 2022 St. Louis Public Radio Teen Photojournalist Prize, including Kirkwood High School senior Lainey Hogg, who won Best in Show (winning photo shown above), Best Sports Feature photograph and Best Pandemic Life photograph.
Other category winners include:
- Best Landscape: Ava Carson of Nerinx Hall
- Best Feature: Kate Viglione of Lafayette High School
- Best Sports Action: Kyle Button of Francis Howell North High School
- Best Portrait (tie): Luke Sewell of Ladue Horton Watkins High School and Lily Kleinhenz of Clayton High School
The contest received 202 student entries from 48 schools across the St. Louis and Rolla regions. The submissions represent a range of perspectives from promising young photographers and journalists who visually documented the world through their lenses.
View the category winners below.
Best Landscape
Best Feature
Best Sports Action
Best Sports Feature
Best Portrait (tie)
Best Pandemic Life
There was no award given for the general news category.
Honorable Mentions:
- Landscape: Sid Suratia, Marquette High School
- Landscape: Zaire Rose Harrell, Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School
- Landscape: Cinthia Talbott, Ritenour High School
- Landscape: Maxwell Grellner, St. Louis University High School
- Feature: Andrew Paul Poertner, Francis Howell North High School
- Feature: Nick Sanders, St. Louis University High School
- Sports Action: Maya Culian, Francis Howell Central High School
- Sports Feature: Mac Huffman, Ladue Horton Watkins High School
- Sports Feature: Ava Carson, Nerinx Hall High School
- Pandemic Life: Katherine Uy, John Burroughs High School
- Portrait: Mekhi Brown, Pattonville High School
- Portrait: Somo Dedkhad, Pattonville High School
- Portrait: Miles Schulte, St. Louis University High School
- Portrait: Sruthi Ramesh, Wentzville-Liberty High School
View all of the winning photographs, including honorable mentions at the contest page.
The winners will be honored during a public reception on May 12 at St. Louis Public Radio's headquarters in Grand Center at 3651 Olive St.
The photos will be framed and displayed on gallery walls in St. Louis Public Radio's lobby from May 12 through mid-June, on the big screen in the Public Media Commons outside STLPR's offices and online on the contest page and STLPR's Instagram page. To view the framed exhibit, come to the opening reception or make an appointment for a different time by emailing hello@stlpr.org.
The Best in Show winner will receive $800 in gift certificates, and each category winner will receive $200 in gift certificates. Category winners and honorable mention recipients are invited to a master class with STLPR photojournalist Brian Munoz.
Contest judges included St. Louis Post-Dispatch photojournalist Laurie Skrivan, freelance photographer Michael B. Thomas, STLPR digital and special projects editor Brian Heffernan and STLPR photojournalist Brian Munoz. The contest received generous support from Sony Electronics Inc. and the Trudy B. Valentine Foundation of the St. Louis Community Foundation.
The St. Louis Public Radio Photojournalism Prize is an annual award, with entries accepted again next spring. Watch stlpublicradio.org and follow us on Instagram for updates and details.
Brian Munoz is a staff photojournalist and multimedia reporter for St. Louis Public Radio. You can reach him by email at bmunoz@stlpr.org and follow his work on Instagram and Twitter at @brianmmunoz.