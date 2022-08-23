Jazz St. Louis picks musician Victor Goines as its president and CEO

Victor Goines, an acclaimed musician and educator, will become president and CEO of Jazz St. Louis on Sept. 19.

Goines’ tenure succeeds that of Gene Dobbs Bradford, who led the Grand Center-based organization for 23 years before leaving in December to lead the Savannah Music Festival in Georgia.

Sarah Escarraz / Jazz St. Louis Victor Goines will continue to perform and record as he leads the Grand Center-based organization.

Celia Hosler has served as the organization’s interim president and CEO while its board searched for a new leader.

Goines said he remembers when Jazz St. Louis got its start in the Willard Hotel. He said the city has a vibrant jazz scene that he is eager to promote.

“Jazz is alive and everywhere, and we want people to see this city for what it is,” Gaines said in a statement. “It’s up to us to push the boundaries by listening to the various communities and meet them where they are with music.”

Goines brings with him stellar credits both onstage and in the classroom.

He’s played clarinet with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra since 1993, under the leadership of trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, who recommended him for the St. Louis job. Goines also led the Jazz Studies department at Northwestern University for 14 years, after seven years building the Juilliard School’s jazz studies program. He has been an education consultant to Jazz at Lincoln Center since 1995.

Bradford led Jazz St. Louis through a period of growth, including a $10 million renovation and expansion of the club known as Jazz at the Bistro into the Harold and Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz, complete with education and rehearsal studios and an onstage sound system considered perhaps the finest in St. Louis.

“As we look to the future of Jazz St. Louis, we are thrilled to have Victor at the helm with his extensive knowledge and connections to the jazz world," Bill Higley, chair of the Jazz St. Louis board of directors, said in a statement.

Goines was born in New Orleans. He will continue his career as a live performer and recording artist while leading Jazz St. Louis.

