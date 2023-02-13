Photos: Pooches, parrots and party goers strut in Soulard for 30th annual pet parade 

SOULARD — Pooches, parrots, and party goers filled the streets of Soulard to celebrate the 30th annual Purina Pet Parade, a staple of the St. Louis Mardi Gras season.

Dan Koehler, a Purina spokeswoman, said their team estimated between 80 and 90 thousand people at the event last year where they also raised more than $15,000 for the House Springs-based Open Door Animal Sanctuary.

In addition to its philanthropic ties, Koehler said the parade and Mardi Gras festivities bring out St. Louisans' creativity.

“People will ideate for months and then take weeks to handcraft unique individual Mardi Gras-inspired costumes," he said. "It's always fantastic to see pet owners out sharing that bond with their pets, sharing some smiles with the community.”

Tammy McPeek, of O’Fallon, Missouri, trekked out to the parade along with her husband Lee and their two Shih Tzu

— Mr. Meatball and Olive.

"The tuxedo jacket that we put together took probably 60 hours to make," she said. "We put a lot of time into it because it's really fun and we just want to make it special every year."

In addition to Purina's Pet Parade, festival-goers enjoyed trying what local eateries had to offer at the "Taste of Soulard" event, and cheered on pooches during the Tito’s Vodka Wiener Dog Derby — the longest-running wiener dog race in the nation.

The race was highlighted by a match-up to predict the outcome of Super Bowl LVII between "Eddie," a 4-year-old chihuahua donned in a Kansas City Chiefs jersey from St. Louis County and "Speckles" a 3-year-old long-hair dachshund donned in Philadelphia Eagles gear from Swansea.

Much like the results of the actual Super Bowl, Eddie won the contest for the Chiefs in a photo finish.

Soulard Mardi Gras' celebrations continue through next week. See photos from the day below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Tammy McPeek, of O’Fallon, Mo., shows off her Mardi Gras jacket on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Richard Hunt, 64, of Mt. Pleasant, holds his 15-year-old blue-and-yellow macaw Jacques Cousteau on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “Lucy” a 12-year-old King Charles Spaniel, rides in a wagon on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “Bullet,” a 1-year-old miniature dachshund, sits in the jacket of Sherry Miller, 48, of Labadie, on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio KSDK’s Rene Knott and Enterprise Holding's Carolyn Kindle Betz serve as the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade’s grand marshals on Sunday in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Elizabeth, 7, and Rocio, 7, pet “Callie,” a 5-year-old Dachshund-Beagle mix, while Margaret, 6, and Valentina, 4, sit next to them on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard. “Redmond,” an 8-year-old Golden Lab, stands behind them.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A group of French Bulldogs look to the camera on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “Honey,” a 10-month-old French Bulldog, licks their nose while being held by Justin Gabillet, 31, of Troy, Ill., on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “Star,” a 12-year-old Doberman, rides in a modified bicycle cart with his owner Dan Hoadley, of the Central West End, on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard. Hoadley said this is the first year back after Star’s sibling died during the pandemic and made a replica Doberman named “Ata Boy” to fill his place, but has been in the parade 10 times.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “Khaleesi,” a 7-year-old Standard Poodle, on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A parade-goer wears a blinged out jacket on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “Tink,” a 4-year-old Miniature Schnauzer, goes up on the legs of their owner Tori Moore, 23, of Affton, on Sunday before the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “Macho,” a 1-year-old Pug, stands next to Amanda Banks, of Fenton, while blinged out in Kansas City Chiefs gear on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Standard Poodles Khaleesi, 7, Alice, 7, Hank, 8, and Lavender, 3, on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Brian Wahby, “Ruler in Exile,” tosses beads to the crowd on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Parade-goers pet “Bocephus,” an 11-month-old Great Pyrenees,on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “Bernie,” an 8-year-old Bichon Frise, sits on the lap of Jessica Thurston, 33, of Maplewood, on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “Fiona,” a 2-year-old Corgi, looks up to the camera while sitting next to “Morgan,” a 7-year-old Corgi, on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Leah Bevis, 29, of Soulard, reaches for beads while holding “Luna,” a 7-year-old Chihuahua terrier mix on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sandy Delvecchio, 49, of St. Charles, checks her phone as Karen Kulage, 56, of St. Charles, pets “Roman” a 13-year-old Pitt Bull-mix on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fans cheer on a miniature dachshund on Sunday during a wiener dog race after the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dachshunds run down a track on Sunday during a wiener dog race after the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dachshund owners beckon their dogs on Sunday during a wiener dog race after the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dachshund owners beckon their dogs on Sunday during a wiener dog race after the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A Dachshunds stops while racing and Maggie Kiely, 29, of Benton Park, raises “Clark” her 1-year-old Dachshund on Sunday after they won a wiener dog race in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Taylor Bourland, 24, of Wentzville, hugs “Finney,” her 2.5-year-old dachshund, after winning a wiener dog race on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “Eddie,” a 4-year-old Chihuahua races “Speckles” a 3-year-old long-hair dachshund on Sunday during the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard. Eddie, dressed in Kansas City Chiefs gear, beat Speckles, dressed in Eagles gear, during a race to predict the outcome of the Super Bowl later that day.