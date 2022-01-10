Dave McKinney
-
Illinois, like the rest of the country, is seeing an increase of cases linked to the new, hyper-contagious variant of COVID-19.
-
The Illinois governor said he wouldn’t oppose President Joe Biden, and he lacks the name recognition of other potential candidates. But he’s hitting the national circuits.
-
The founder of Citadel, the hedge fund and financial services behemoth, has hit Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on rising crime. Griffin’s critics call these investments and holdings “hypocritical.”
-
Former Illinois House Speaker and ex-Democratic Party boss Michael Madigan was indicted Wednesday in federal court with racketeering, allegedly for taking part in bribery schemes for his own personal gain, according to the indictment.
-
As hospitalizations continue to drop, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker intends Wednesday to announce a lifting of a universal indoor masking order for most public places except for schools, a source familiar with the plan confirmed Tuesday.
-
Illinois Republicans win most counties in the state, but they aren’t winning statewide. Now they’re trying to build political relevance in 2022’s election.