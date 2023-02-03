First recreational marijuana sales begin Friday morning in Missouri

Recreational marijuana is now legally available in Missouri.

The Department of Health and Senior Services approved dispensaries on Friday for comprehensive licenses, which allow the sale of both recreational and medical cannabis to those 21 and older.

Health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said 97% of Missouri's businesses approved to sell medical marijuana applied for the comprehensive license.

Good Day Farms, which has five area locations approved for recreational sales, planned to open as early as 10 a.m. Friday.

“We're honored to be part of this historical moment in time — and just what an amazing period of time this is for the entire state,” CEO Ryan Herget said.

Good Day Farms owns locations in Arkansas, Missouri and Mississippi. The Missouri locations will be the first recreational business for the Little Rock-based company.

“Overall, we expect the market in the first year to probably increase two or three times,” Herget said. “There's multiple factors involved in that number. It could be more; it could be less. But whatever the increase is, we are ready to serve everybody.”

Over the past three years, St. Louisans have been able to buy recreational cannabis in the Metro East, but some Missouri residents say that they’re excited to avoid the longer drive and Illinois’ higher taxes and that they want to support the state where they live.

Missouri voters approved constitutional Amendment 3, known as Legal Missouri 2022, this past election. The measure earned 53% support.