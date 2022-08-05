Federal judge keeps Wentzville book review policy in place

A federal judge in St. Louis has refused to temporarily halt the Wentzville School District’s book review policy.

During the 2021-2022 school year, the district voted to temporarily remove eight books from the shelves of its school libraries because of challenges from parents. Librarians removed three of the books, including Fun Home by Alison Bechdel, from shelves permanently after determining they were not age-appropriate. Two – The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison and Gabi, A Girl in Pieces by Isabel Quintero – were eventually returned to libraries. Three more, including Aziz Ansari’s Modern Romance are still under review.

The ACLU of Missouri sued on behalf of two Wentzville students in February, arguing the books had been challenged and removed solely because the main characters were members of various minority groups, including people of color and the LGBTQ community. Matthew Schelp, a Trump appointee, disagreed.

“Plaintiffs have provided only rank suspicion to try to show that the District intended to deny students access to ideas with which the District disagreed, let alone that that intent was the decisive factor in decision,” he wrote in a 21-page opinion released Friday.

A trial on whether to permanently ban the district from enforcing its policy is currently set for October 2023.

The ACLU said it was reviewing Schelp’s decision. The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

