Rockwood superintendent pauses equity work amid ongoing division on diversity

Rockwood School District Superintendent Curtis Cain has put the district’s diversity and equity work on hold this school year.

In an email to school principals last month, Cain praised Aisha Grace, the district’s director of education, equity and diversity, for developing training and providing support for students to ensure their needs are met this school year. However, Cain asked district principals to delay any equity staff training until he meets with Grace and her team.

“This work is too important to be done without a degree of fidelity and ensuring a safe space with dignity and belonging for all participants, so I'm asking that you pause any further staff training while I have an opportunity to review training materials with Dr. Grace and cabinet,” Cain wrote.

Cain could not be reached for comment.

The Rockwood School Board appointed Cain as its superintendent on July 1. He previously led the Wentzville School District for nine years. The Board also appointed Grace on July 1. Brittany Hogan, the district's previous director of education, equity and diversity resigned in 2021. Hogan was harassed by parents and received death threats because of her efforts to diversify the district’s curriculum.

Cain, who is the national superintendent of the year , told the district’s principals he wants to continue the district’s equity work but did not specify when it would resume.

“I want to be very clear that this work will continue as it is vital to our mission to ensure all students reach their full potential,” Cain said in the email.

He plans to assess the district's training, so students can thrive in a school district that has been dealing for multiple years with ongoing controversy over how to teach about race, history and equity.

“My intent is to review, fine-tune and refocus our efforts so we are all behind this critical work to provide a culturally responsive and equitable learning environment for all students,” he wrote.



Other controversies

The email announcing the pause in equity efforts came just days before a newly-elected school board member made now widely condemned comments.

At a Real Talk Radio event last month, board member Jessica Clark said teachers have been indoctrinated by universities and went on to use offensive language describing liberals and people with disabilities.

Kayla Drake / St. Louis Public Radio When Rockwood School Board member Jessica Clark made signs for her campaign, they included the message to "vote conservative."

“When we talk about this transgender crap, you’re not going to do that to my kids,” Clark said . “I got people that come to the school board meetings with their gay flags and their masks… They come in with the kids in the wheelchairs and everything… Whatever, I was talking to you. You are a libtard and I mean that and I stand on that.”

Multiple parents spoke out against Clark’s statements at a school board meeting Thursday , saying she was talking about their families.

On Thursday, the board voted to strip Clark of her committee assignments and proposed changes to strengthen official ethics policies for all board members that would require them to be respectful and refrain “from making disparaging or inappropriate comments regarding students, staff, or the Rockwood community.”

Board member Jaime Bayes said Clark’s statements brought unwanted negative attention to the district and its families.

“Ms. Clark’s comments have not only adversely impacted her effectiveness as a board of education member, they have undermined the orderly governance of the district, staff morale and the reputation of the district among its parent and student community,” Bayes said.

Clark was elected in April after running an explicitly conservative campaign. In a forum before the election, Clark responded to a question about initiatives for LGBTQ students.

“Our kids have unique challenges. I don't think kids that are part of the LGBTQ community have any more challenges than any other children,” Clark said. “I think as long as they know that their teachers are there to support them, I don't think that we should be talking about student sexual orientation. I think that goes beyond what the school is about.”

Clark won her seat with about 24% of the vote in a 5-way race. Izzy Imig also won a seat on the board with about 28%.