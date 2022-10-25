St. Louis police urge vigilance around mental health following Monday’s school shooting

St. Louis police are urging parents and the community to be aware and speak up if someone who is showing signs of mental health distress begins to talk about purchasing weapons.

“It’s important that all of us be engaged so that we can try and intervene as early as possible in a person’s life to try and prevent a tragedy from occurring,” interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack said Tuesday, the day after a school shooting left two people dead and seven injured.

The St. Louis Public Schools confirmed Tuesday that the second person who died was 15-year-old Alexandria Bell, a student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. The magnet school is located at 3125 S. Kingshighway Blvd. The injured, all teenagers, remain in stable condition with gunshot wounds, cuts, and broken bones. One victim, a 15-year-old boy, required surgery.

Sack said the shooter, a former student at the school, left a note that indicated he was struggling with feelings of isolation and being a loner. The letter referenced a “perfect storm” for a mass shooting.

Classes were canceled Tuesday at both CVPA and Collegiate School of Medicine and Biosciences, which shares a building with Central. SLPS is making both virtual and in-person resources available for students and staff across the district. The long-term future of the building is not clear.

DeAndre Davis, the district’s director of safety and security, said officials with SLPS and the police department had undergone active shooter training a month and a half ago. He praised both the school security guards and the police officers who responded.

“And the kids did exactly what they were supposed to do,” Davis said. “They barricaded those doors, they got away from those windows, and when it came time to evacuate, they got out of that building as best they could.”

More details of shooting emerge

A police timeline provided on Monday showed officers shot and killed the suspect within 10 minutes of arriving on scene – which probably saved lives. The shooter was carrying a high-powered rifle and more than 600 rounds of ammunition, and police who went into the building found cartridges and shell casings when they entered.

According to the narrative released Tuesday, responding officers were helping students evacuate from Collegiate, which occupies part of the building, when they heard shots being fired from Central VPA. They eventually found the suspect barricaded inside a classroom on the third floor in a classroom used by CVPA. Police fired their weapons when he refused multiple commands to drop his weapon and surrender.

Bell, the 15-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, gym teacher Jean Kuczka, was transported to the hospital after being rescued from a classroom. She was pronounced dead there.

Kuczka’s son, Joseph, is a police officer in Eureka. The department said in a Facebook post Tuesday that it was heartbroken by what had occurred, and “grateful for the swift response of first responders whose heroic actions saved many more lives.”

Sack did not answer questions about where and how the 19-year-old shooter was able to obtain the gun, saying it was part of the ongoing investigation. He had no prior adult criminal history and juvenile records are sealed.

The main entrances to the school are locked during the day, and students have to pass through metal detectors, but Davis said the shooter did not enter through a checkpoint.

Photos from the scene show a door on the side of the building with shattered glass which may be how he got in.

Also on Tuesday, police in Belleville arrested two students who had brought firearms to Belleville East High School.

In a Facebook post , the department said a parent alerted both school and law enforcement officials to social media posts that showed a 15-year-old boy handling a gun before school. The school’s campus patrol, along with the police officer assigned to the building, located both students, the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old boy. Police found a weapon and ammunition during a search.

Police said the boys did not display the weapon at school, and they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety related to this incident.