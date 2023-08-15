An all-girls St. Louis charter school announces closure shortly before start of school

An all-girls charter school in St. Louis announced Tuesday it is immediately closing. Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls opened in 2015 and currently has students in grades 6-12. The school is located on North Kingshighway.

In a letter to families, the school’s board chair and head of school said Hawthorn had seen a recent drop in enrollment that created program and budget constraints. The school had 121 students enrolled, according to the most recent state data.

“While we have operated well as a small school, the prohibitive per-student cost of providing a quality educational program for our small student body has led us to this extremely difficult decision,” the school leaders wrote.

The letter blamed the enrollment drop on St. Louis’ overall population decline and the ongoing effects of the pandemic. Hawthorn graduated its first class in 2021.

As recently as four days ago, the school was calling for new students to enroll on social media. Teachers were already back at school to prepare for the year, said the school’s Facebook page.

The school said in the letter that it will help families find “quality school placements” in the coming weeks. It also said it would work with staff members as they transition to new positions for the upcoming school year.

This story will be updated.