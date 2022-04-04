A Best in Show prize will be awarded along with a First Place prize in each category. Prize winners will receive:

What I would remember - Mya Davis , Best in Show The initial STLPR Photojournalism Prize was awarded in 2019 to Mya Davis, a 17-year-old student at McCluer North High School. The winning photograph was selected from 141 submissions in the inaugural program.

The St. Louis Public Radio Teen Photojournalist Prize invites high school-aged students from across the region to participate in this opportunity to showcase their talent by documenting their world through photography. This contest provides professional recognition, publicity, encouragement, training, and resources to high school students in our listening area.

Contest Rules

Entry Notice

Please ensure you read all of the contest rules before submitting. Entries should have a title, caption and personal reflection as outlined in the entry form.

Photographs must have been made by the entrant between Jan. 1, 2021 and Monday, April 4, 2022. Contest entries close on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM. The contestant certifies that he/she/they are the sole creator and copyright owner of submitted photographs. No more than 3 photo entries per person. You must complete the form separately for each entry.

Who may enter the contest?

Area high school-aged students are eligible to enter.

Photo Editing

Color images should replicate what the human eye experiences. Because this contest focuses on photojournalism, artistic manipulations are not allowed.

Examples of prohibited techniques include the exaggerated use of color saturation, contrast, burning and dodging methods. You may not remove or add objects or subjects to a photo in part or whole. You may not use software capture filters. Please do not add masks, borders, backgrounds, text or other effects to your entry.

Allowed editing includes minor cropping, exposure correction, white balance, color toning, sharpening and contrast adjustments. Changing a color photo to black and white is allowed.

Captions

Captions, or cutlines, are the words that go along with an image to explain what’s happening in the photograph and provides more context. Without a caption, the viewer might get the wrong information or the wrong impression about what’s going on in the photo.

Captions must have all the necessary information included in the first sentence of the photograph — who/what/when/where/why. Make sure to include the names of identifiable people in your photograph. Photo captions should try to follow Associated Press style.

An example: John Smith, a 14-year-old student from Maryville, Ill, plays the saxophone on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Woodland Park in Collinsville, Ill. Smith learned to play saxophone at age 10 from his grandfather James, a local jazz legend who has performed around the world.

Contest Categories

Entries can be submitted for the following categories:

General News : An issue-based or general news photograph.

: An issue-based or general news photograph. Feature : A photograph that captures the human-interest of daily life.

: A photograph that captures the human-interest of daily life. Sports : A photograph that captures the spirit of a sports competition – either on the part of an individual or a team – through peak action or reaction.

: A photograph that captures the spirit of a sports competition – either on the part of an individual or a team – through peak action or reaction. Portrait : A photograph that captures a unique aspect of a person’s character or personality. You are able to pose or direct your subject in this category.

: A photograph that captures a unique aspect of a person’s character or personality. You are able to pose or direct your subject in this category. Landscape : A photograph from our natural environment or relating to an environmental issue. This can be on a specific local issue or a broader phenomenon of this global crisis.

: A photograph from our natural environment or relating to an environmental issue. This can be on a specific local issue or a broader phenomenon of this global crisis. Pandemic Life: A photograph that captures the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the photographer’s community or personal life.

You can view examples of many of these photograph categories on the National Press Photographers Association contest page.

Copyrights and Permissions

By submitting photos to the St. Louis Public Radio Photojournalism Contest, the entrant grants to The Curators of the University of Missouri and St. Louis Public Radio license -- with respect to photographs of which the entrant is the sole creator and copyright owner and/or comments, titles, captions, or reflections made by the entrant -- to use, reuse and publish the same, in whole or in part, in any and all media, now or hereafter, for the purpose of the Photojournalism Prize contest and promotions specific to the contest; and if appropriate, to use my name and pertinent education and/or biographical facts in relation to the contest entry.

The entrant agrees to defend, indemnify, save harmless, and fully and forever release The Curators of the University of Missouri, their Officers, Agents, Employees, and Volunteers, from any and all liability, claims and demands arising out of or in connection with the use of photographs and/or comments, titles, captions, or reflections including without limitation any and all claims for copyright infringement, libel, or invasion of privacy.

The entrant certifies that any and all Models and subjects were treated with respect and dignity and that no people, wildlife or the environment were harmed by the creation of my photograph(s). The entrant also certifies that any and all models and subjects who are identifiable in the photographs gave me consent to use their likeness.

So, what separates photojournalism from simply taking pictures?

Photojournalists can tell a story or make a statement through a single image. The images they capture have the power to transport viewers into a moment in time and show insight on a broader subject. They celebrate times of joy, capture times of anguish and find the beauty in everyday life. These images also allow someone at home to not only know what is happening elsewhere but see it, too. Photojournalism requires patience, creativity and most importantly, curiosity.

Here are some helpful links: