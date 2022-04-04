The St. Louis Public Radio Teen Photojournalist Prize invites high school-aged students from across the region to participate in this opportunity to showcase their talent by documenting their world through photography. This contest provides professional recognition, publicity, encouragement, training, and resources to high school students in our listening area.
The 2022 contest is now open!
- Monday, April 4, 2022: Contest entries close at 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 12, 2022: Winning entries will be announced
- Thursday, May 12, 2022: Opening reception at St. Louis Public Radio
Prizes
A Best in Show prize will be awarded along with a First Place prize in each category. Prize winners will receive:
- Master class with STLPR Photojournalist Brian Munoz;
- Publication on stlpr.org and our social media channels;
- Gift certificate $800 for best in show, $200 for best in category;
- Framed copy of winning photograph for the student;
- Gallery exhibit at UMSL at Grand Center and display on the Public Media Commons outdoor big screen.
Funded by
Trudy Busch Valentine, Trudy B. Valentine Foundation
of the St. Louis Community Foundation.
Contest Rules
Entry Notice
Please ensure you read all of the contest rules before submitting. Entries should have a title, caption and personal reflection as outlined in the entry form.
Photographs must have been made by the entrant between Jan. 1, 2021 and Monday, April 4, 2022. Contest entries close on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM. The contestant certifies that he/she/they are the sole creator and copyright owner of submitted photographs. No more than 3 photo entries per person. You must complete the form separately for each entry.
Who may enter the contest?
Area high school-aged students are eligible to enter.
Photo Editing
Color images should replicate what the human eye experiences. Because this contest focuses on photojournalism, artistic manipulations are not allowed.
Examples of prohibited techniques include the exaggerated use of color saturation, contrast, burning and dodging methods. You may not remove or add objects or subjects to a photo in part or whole. You may not use software capture filters. Please do not add masks, borders, backgrounds, text or other effects to your entry.
Allowed editing includes minor cropping, exposure correction, white balance, color toning, sharpening and contrast adjustments. Changing a color photo to black and white is allowed.
Captions
Captions, or cutlines, are the words that go along with an image to explain what’s happening in the photograph and provides more context. Without a caption, the viewer might get the wrong information or the wrong impression about what’s going on in the photo.
Captions must have all the necessary information included in the first sentence of the photograph — who/what/when/where/why. Make sure to include the names of identifiable people in your photograph. Photo captions should try to follow Associated Press style.
An example: John Smith, a 14-year-old student from Maryville, Ill, plays the saxophone on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Woodland Park in Collinsville, Ill. Smith learned to play saxophone at age 10 from his grandfather James, a local jazz legend who has performed around the world.
Contest Categories
Entries can be submitted for the following categories:
- General News: An issue-based or general news photograph.
- Feature: A photograph that captures the human-interest of daily life.
- Sports: A photograph that captures the spirit of a sports competition – either on the part of an individual or a team – through peak action or reaction.
- Portrait: A photograph that captures a unique aspect of a person’s character or personality. You are able to pose or direct your subject in this category.
- Landscape: A photograph from our natural environment or relating to an environmental issue. This can be on a specific local issue or a broader phenomenon of this global crisis.
- Pandemic Life: A photograph that captures the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the photographer’s community or personal life.
You can view examples of many of these photograph categories on the National Press Photographers Association contest page.
Copyrights and Permissions
By submitting photos to the St. Louis Public Radio Photojournalism Contest, the entrant grants to The Curators of the University of Missouri and St. Louis Public Radio license -- with respect to photographs of which the entrant is the sole creator and copyright owner and/or comments, titles, captions, or reflections made by the entrant -- to use, reuse and publish the same, in whole or in part, in any and all media, now or hereafter, for the purpose of the Photojournalism Prize contest and promotions specific to the contest; and if appropriate, to use my name and pertinent education and/or biographical facts in relation to the contest entry.
The entrant agrees to defend, indemnify, save harmless, and fully and forever release The Curators of the University of Missouri, their Officers, Agents, Employees, and Volunteers, from any and all liability, claims and demands arising out of or in connection with the use of photographs and/or comments, titles, captions, or reflections including without limitation any and all claims for copyright infringement, libel, or invasion of privacy.
The entrant certifies that any and all Models and subjects were treated with respect and dignity and that no people, wildlife or the environment were harmed by the creation of my photograph(s). The entrant also certifies that any and all models and subjects who are identifiable in the photographs gave me consent to use their likeness.
So, what separates photojournalism from simply taking pictures?
Photojournalists can tell a story or make a statement through a single image. The images they capture have the power to transport viewers into a moment in time and show insight on a broader subject. They celebrate times of joy, capture times of anguish and find the beauty in everyday life. These images also allow someone at home to not only know what is happening elsewhere but see it, too. Photojournalism requires patience, creativity and most importantly, curiosity.
Here are some helpful links:
- NPR's photo caption guidelines
- A guide to making better images with your iPhone
- A handy guide to making awesome photos
Contest Judges
-
Brian Munoz
Brian Munoz is a staff photojournalist and multimedia reporter at St. Louis Public Radio. He most recently worked as USA TODAY as a visual storyteller and editor focusing on politics and sports, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. His work has appeared in publications such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, and The Atlantic. Munoz's journalism — both written and visual — has been recognized by state and national organizations, earning him the designation as a 2019 ProPublica Emerging Reporter.
-
Wiley Price
Wiley Price has been a staff photojournalist at The St. Louis American, a weekly newspaper serving the Black community of St. Louis, since 1993. He is a member of the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame and his work has been recognized by organizations such as the Missouri Press Association, Illinois Press Association, National Newspaper Association, Suburban Newspapers of America and the National Newspaper Publishers’ Association. In 2000, he received the Missouri Governor’s Humanities Award for his book of photography “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a historical essay that chronicles the lives of 100 St. Louis African-Americans in the 20th century.
-
Brian Heffernan
Brian Heffernan is the digital editor and special projects editor at St. Louis Public Radio. Before coming to the newsroom in April 2018, Brian worked as a reporter and photojournalist for a variety of publications including Al Jazeera America, BBC, St. Louis Magazine, Riverfront Times, San Francisco magazine and the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers in South Carolina.
-
Laurie Skrivan
Laurie Skrivan has been a staff photographer at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch since 1997. She has covered social issues important to the community including lead poisoning, childhood obesity, the plight of Bosnian refugees, the Ferguson uprising and the struggle of families who are dealing with trauma and violence as well as sports and fashion. She was the winner of the 2017 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award in domestic photography for coverage of gun violence and toxic stress and was part of the team who won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography for their coverage of unrest in Ferguson.
-
Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas is a freelance photojournalist who is a regular contributor to Getty Images, The New York Times and The Washington Post. He has covered national events such as the unrest in Ferguson, flooding in the Midwest, and the 2016 Presidential Election. In addition, Thomas has worked with corporate clients such as Walmart, Starbucks Coffee Company and Frito Lay.