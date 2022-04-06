Missouri House passes anti-abortion bill further tightening restrictions on providers

The Missouri House has passed a bill containing multiple anti-abortion measures, including a provision that makes it a felony to distribute or administer abortion-inducing drugs in a way that violates state or federal law.

Another provision in the bill makes it a felony to donate fetal tissue from abortions for research or therapy purposes. A third bars public funds from going to abortion providers or their affiliates.

Members of the House approved the measure Wednesday with a vote of 91-37. It now goes to the Senate with around six weeks left in the 2022 legislative session.

"I think the facts stand strong and well with our record here, we protect the unborn life," said Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove, the bill's sponsor, before the vote.

No other legislator spoke on the bill before it passed.

One amendment that did not make it onto the bill was a proposal to criminalize the act of helping someone obtain an abortion.

This is a developing story that will be updated.