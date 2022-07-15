St. Louis Aldermen OK spending for access to out-of-state abortions

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved a bill Friday to use federal coronavirus relief money to provide logistical and travel help for St. Louis residents seeking out-of-state abortions.

The bill, which passed 15-8, allocates $1 million toward travel expenses and childcare costs. Another $500,000 would go to other reproductive health care services like lactation consultants and doulas. And $250,000 would be used to evaluate and administer grants.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure that people in our community who need health care can get access to it,” said 8th Ward Alderwoman Annie Rice, a sponsor of the bill.

The bill also includes $1.6 million for coronavirus testing and treating low-income patients. Federal coronavirus relief funds must be used to address the pandemic. The bill’s language specifies how the pandemic has disproportionately affected women of color.

Mayor Tishaura Jones said she will sign the legislation and praised its passing, saying it will “help make St. Louis a safer, stronger, and fairer city.”

Almost all abortions were outlawed by the state last month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The ruling implemented a trigger law passed by Missouri’s legislature that banned abortions in the state except for when the mother’s life is at risk. Attorney General Eric Schmitt has said he would file a lawsuit challenging the St. Louis bill.

Some board members expressed concern over a potential lawsuit, including 1st Ward Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, who said she supports the overall goal of the bill. Rice noted the bill does not encourage someone to have an abortion or fund or assist the actual procedure. She also said the state may not have the authority to restrict federal funding.

“We are providing supports, we are providing childcare and transportation,” Rice said. “We’re taking an aggressive stance here because we believe an aggressive stance is needed at this critical time.”

Tyus also proposed the city use some of the NFL settlement money the it is expected to receive.

Others, including 14th Ward Alderwoman Carol Howard, worried other needs across the city have to be addressed.

“We’ve got workers employed by the city that are not even hardly able to support their families on the money they're making, we’ve got potholes, we’ve got trash,” Howard said. “I think this is a poor choice.”

But abortion rights advocates heralded the decision. Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri opened its regional logistics center in Fairview Heights earlier this year to address the influx of patients who would need to go to Illinois. The center helps plan travel and lodging for women seeking abortions out of their home state.

This funding approved Friday is critical for communities who already face barriers getting access to reproductive care, said Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of the local Planned Parenthood organization.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on communities across our region, changing how families access reproductive health care including abortion and birth control,” Rodriguez said. “Solutions like the St. Louis Reproductive Equity Fund that help curb the impending public health crisis are exactly what patients need to live full, healthy lives.”

