Cori Bush defeats Steve Roberts in 1st District Congressional Democratic primary

Congresswoman Cori Bush is likely heading back to Washington next year after winning the Democratic primary over state Rep. Steve Roberts on Tuesday.

The Associated Press called Bush as the winner at 9:42 p.m., when unofficial results showed her receiving more than two-thirds of the vote in the 1st Congressional District, which includes St. Louis and parts of St. Louis County.

Because the district is largely Democratic, whoever won Tuesday’s primary is likely to win again in November.

Securing the party’s nomination by a wide margin serves as an affirmation of Bush’s first term. During her campaign, Bush touted the work she’s done in less than two years, including the federal funding she has helped bring to St. Louis.

“Because we centered St. Louis, and we've made it very clear that our fight has to be for this district, we've been able to bring over $1 billion to the St. Louis area in under two years,” Bush said.

In addition to federal dollars, Bush also sponsored 15 pieces of legislation, including recent bills that address abortion rights. One, which protects access to medication abortion, was introduced the day before Bush was arrested during a protest over abortion rights.

Bush gained national attention multiple times over actions taken outside of the House chamber. In addition to the protest on abortion rights, she also slept outside on the Capitol steps to protest the end of an eviction moratorium which was put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden administration ended up extending the moratorium.

Some of Bush’s tactics and votes earned criticism, including from Roberts, who said her votes led him to run in the first place. One example was Bush’s no vote on the infrastructure bill, which is anticipated to deliver around $9 billion to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Bush defended that vote, saying she had vowed to vote against it if a broader social services spending bill known as the Build Back Better Act had already passed.

Another criticism by Roberts was she needed to spend more time legislating as opposed to protesting. Bush responded saying congress members should be able to both pass legislation and bring awareness to issues.

“We should be doing everything in our power to highlight the issue to keep the awareness up, but also use legislation to bring about the change,” Bush said.

Bush upset St. Louis politics in 2020, when she beat incumbent Lacy Clay in the Democratic primary. Clay had been the representative for the 1st Congressional District since 2001, with his father Bill Clay holding the seat from 1969 to 2001.

Sarah Kellogg is St. Louis Public Radio's statehouse reporter.

Follow her on Twitter @sarahkkellogg.

