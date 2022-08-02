St. Louis Public Schools will now have $160 million to spend on building upgrades

St. Louis voters approved Tuesday a $160 million school bond issue and increased penalties for illegal dumping.

The bond issue will fund $160 million in upgrades to St. Louis Public Schools buildings, covering projects such as roofing, brickwork and bathroom renovations. The trash issue will double maximum fines for illegal dumping in the city.

In final unofficial results, the school bond passed with about 87% of the vote. It needed 57% to pass. At the same time, the illegal dumping measure passed with about 85%. It needed 60% of the vote to pass.

The St. Louis Public Schools issue was called Proposition S. Education advocates describe it as a “no-tax increase” bond because it extends the current tax rate but does not raise it.

The last time SLPS passed a bond measure, it was also named Proposition S. In 2010, more than 75% of voters accepted the measure, which was for $155 million.

The district said funding will be used for heating and cooling upgrades, improvements to the outside of buildings and restroom renovations. Many restrooms are old and are not compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Infrastructure issues are widespread in the aging schools, many of which are more than 100 years old. St. Louis Public Schools estimates the scope of needed building upgrades is about double what the proposition will make available.

In an interview last month, St. Louis Public Schools Deputy Superintendent of Operations Square Watson said his team is used to prioritizing projects on tight budgets. His goal is to address the most dire needs while also finding projects that will inspire student confidence.

“When they come in, they get that, ‘Wow,'" Watson said, "just some of the small things that take us a long way.”

Illegal dumping

The illegal dumping measure was called Proposition F.

The fines are for “unauthorized dumping of waste or debris on private or public property, prohibited refuse, waste tire disposal, and the like.” The maximum fine will now be $1,000.