Trudy Busch Valentine wins Missouri Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

Trudy Busch Valentine entered the race late, but she was still able to ride her family’s name recognition and wealth to victory in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the race for Busch Valentine at 10:11 p.m., when the nurse and an heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune had received 43% of the vote. Her main competition, former Marine and current think tank employee Lucas Kunce of Independence, trailed her by about 5 percentage points.

Kunce entered the race early, and raised more money than any other candidate in either major party. According to the website opensecrets.org, more than half of the $4.6 million he raised came from small donors who gave less than $200.

Loading...

Busch Valentine entered the race on the last day of filing, and 88% of her $3.4 million campaign warchest came from her own money. Less than 3% came from small donors.

Busch Valentine’s supporters included St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, who endorsed her last week. Kunce received support from Democratic stars including Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, who endorsed Kunce the day before the election.

Both candidates were also able to garner support from each other’s geographic base of support. Busch Valentine, based in the St. Louis area, received the endorsement of Kansas City Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, while Kunce, whose base is in the Kansas City area, picked up support from St. Louis area politicians including St. Louis County Councilwomen Rita Days and Shalonda Webb

Kunce and Busch Valentine had similar positions on the core issues important to Democratic voters. They both support abortion rights, protecting voting rights and increased gon control measures.

Kunce also made tougher restrictions and penalties on members of congress who trade stock while in office a main plank of his campaign.

“If you're going to be a member of Congress, there should be some amount of sacrifice there,” Kunce said on St. Louis Public Radio’s Politically Speaking . “If you can't get by on the salary, then that's too bad.”

Busch- Valentine declined to appear on an episode of the podcast.

Both candidates, or at least their supporters, became critical of each other, especially late in the contest.

Busch Valentine was criticized for being an out of touch millionaire, her unwillingness to debate Kunce, and her participation in the 1977 Veiled Prophet Ball, an event that has been accused of being run by racists in St. Louis leadership. She has apologized for her participation.

Kunce was criticized for comments he made during a 2006 run for the Missouri House that were perceived to be anti-LGBTQ, and for being a candidate mostly funded by interests outside of Missouri.

Busch Valentine will face Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, and independent John Wood in the general election in the fall.