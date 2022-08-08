Federal government approves Missouri’s flood disaster declaration request

The Biden administration on Monday approved Missouri’s major disaster declaration request, unlocking federal aid for the St. Louis area after historic flash flooding caused massive damage.

The federal approval means that residents affected by flooding now have access to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance program. The program can help in the form of temporary housing, housing repairs, the replacement of damaged belongings, including vehicles, and other aid.

Gov. Mike Parson requested the assistance Thursday.

“I appreciate the President acting swiftly to get Missourians the assistance they need. We will continue to work closely with our federal and local partners, along with the voluntary organizations that are already working hard to help,” Parson said.

Those affected by the flooding July 25-28 in St. Louis and St. Louis and St. Charles counties can apply through FEMA’s website, or through the agency’s phone line: 1-800-621-3362. Documenting damages through photographs and retaining receipts is encouraged by authorities.

The typical deadline for most individual assistance programs is 60 days after the President’s disaster declaration, so residents may only have until Oct. 7 to register for aid.

That help could fall into the categories of housing assistance, grants, low-interest loans and other aid programs.

Additionally, St. Louis and St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery counties are also eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program. That gives local governments and qualified nonprofit agencies the ability to get federal reimbursement for emergency response and recovery costs.

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis County, who spent days in the St. Louis area after the flooding trying to help residents and urging the state to move quickly on requesting federal aid, applauded the decision from the Biden administration.

“This much-needed disaster declaration will open critical resources for community members across the St. Louis region who have had their livelihoods upended as a result of this climate disaster,” Bush said in a statement.

According to Parson’s office, the flooding damaged more than 750 homes, over 130 businesses and totaled at least $35 million in uninsured property damage and emergency response costs.

Flash flooding in the region could happen again soon, with forecasts from the National Weather service indicating a flash flood threat for Monday evening.

