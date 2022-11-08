Photos: Voters take to the polls in the 2022 Midterm Elections

Thousands of Missouri voters are taking to the polls in the 2022 Midterms, poised to elect a slate of candidates including the state's next U.S. Senator, recreational adult cannabis use legalization, and who will replace Lewis Reed as the next St. Louis Board of Alderman President.

See photos from the 2022 Midterms by the St. Louis Public Radio team below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Voters take to the polls on Tuesday during the Midterm election at the Ballwin Golf Course and Events Center in Ballwin.

Brian Munoz/Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Lashonda Matthews, 42, of Old North, casts her ballot in the Midterm elections on Tuesday at Greater Leonard Missionary Baptist Church in north St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Voters take to the polls for the Midterm elections on Tuesday at Greater Leonard Missionary Baptist Church in Old North.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Trudy Busch Valentine, Democratic U.S. Senate-hopeful, adjusts her hair while going to cast her Midterm ballot alongside (from left to right) her daughter Christina Cammon, 33, son John Valentine Jr., 30, and staffer Cort VanOstran, 34, on Tuesday at City Hall in Ladue.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Trudy Busch Valentine, Democratic U.S. Senate-hopeful, holds hands with a supporter on Tuesday after casting her vote at City Hall in Ladue. The supporter, who declined to be identified, said she works in reproductive health and cited abortion rights to be one of the top issues in this Midterm.

Brian Munoz/Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Trudy Busch Valentine, Democratic U.S. Senate-hopeful, thanks voters ahead of the midterms on Monday in front of the St. Louis Board of Elections in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Trudy Busch Valentine, Democratic U.S. Senate-hopeful, goes to cast her Midterm ballot on Tuesday at City Hall in Ladue.

Brian Munoz/Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Trudy Busch Valentine, Democratic U.S. Senate-hopeful, thanks voters ahead of the midterms on Monday in front of the St. Louis Board of Elections in downtown St. Louis. Busch Valentine faces Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the race to take a seat left vacant by retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (MO-02) reacts after casting her Midterm ballot alongside her husband Roy, right, Tuesday at the Ballwin Golf Course and Events Center in Ballwin.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (MO-02) kisses her 8-week-old grandson Luke after casting her Midterm ballot on Tuesday at the Ballwin Golf Course and Events Center in Ballwin. Luke is being held by his mother and the congresswoman's daughter Julia Wagner, 33.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Volunteer Sue Becker, 76, of Ballwin, reacts while embracing Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (MO-02), on Tuesday outside of the Ballwin Golf Course and Events Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jack Coatar, Board of Aldermen presidential candidate, reacts while talking to volunteers on Sunday at his campaign headquarters in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz/Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jack Coatar, Board of Aldermen presidential candidate, canvasses alongside Alderman Joe Vollmer and former Mayor Francis Slay last Sunday on The Hill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jack Coatar, Board of Aldermen presidential candidate, talks to a prospective voters last Sunday on The Hill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jack Coatar, Board of Aldermen presidential candidate, talks to a prospective voter last Sunday on The Hill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Megan Green, Board of Alderman presidential candidate, speaks to supporters last Saturday during a "Get Out The Vote" rally at Green's campaign headquarters in the Central West End.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (MO-01) reacts while being welcomed by supporters last Saturday during a "Get Out The Vote" rally in the Central West End.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (MO-01) sheds a tear while talking about roadblocks put in place by politicians when trying to help unhoused St. Louisans last Saturday during a "Get Out The Vote" rally in the Central West End.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Shunda Whitfield, 53, of Rolling Acres, center, prays alongside supporters of Board of Aldermen presidential candidate Megan Green, last Saturday during a "Get Out The Vote" rally in the Central West End.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Political maps of the City of St. Louis are displayed last Saturday at Board of Aldermen presidential-hopeful Megan Green’s campaign headquarters in the Central West End.

Brian Munoz is a staff photojournalist and multimedia reporter at St. Louis Public Radio. You can reach him by email at bmunoz@stlpr.org and follow his work on Instagram and Twitter at @brianmmunoz.