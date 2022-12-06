Former St. Louis aldermen sentenced in corruption scheme

Three former St. Louis aldermen will spend between three and nearly four years in federal prison for their roles in a corruption scheme around development incentives.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark handed down the sentences Tuesday to former board President Lewis Reed, former 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad and former 22nd Ward Alderman Jeffrey Boyd. All three pleaded guilty in August to accepting cash, cars and other gifts in exchange for helping a developer get incentives.

Reed was sentenced to three years, nine months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Collins-Muhammad received the same sentence. Boyd, who was also in court for an insurance fraud case at his used car lot, was sentenced to three years in prison as well as three years' supervised release for the two cases combined. The sentences were within federal guidelines and well above the sentences of probation that attorneys for all three had requested.

Federal prosecutors had asked Clark to stay within the guidelines, which called for prison terms of 2½ to about four years.

“The approximately 300,000 residents of St. Louis, and the multitude of individuals who operate businesses in the city, all depended upon the defendants to do the right thing as their elected officials, and to provide them with their honest services,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith wrote in the government’s sentencing memo. “Through their continuing criminal conduct these defendants abused their positions of trust in a substantial and harmful way.”

Courtesy / U.S. Attorney's Office Lewis Reed, former St. Louis Board of Aldermen president, accepts cash on May, 6, 2021, in a court filing image used as evidence.

The government’s memo also included photos of all three men accepting cash from the developer, identified only as John Doe. In one photo, Reed, dressed in a suit, appears to be wearing a pin that identifies him as a member of the Board of Aldermen.

In requesting probation, attorneys for the men cited their difficult backgrounds. Lenny Kagan, in a sentencing memo for Boyd, revealed that Boyd was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder that had led in the past to suicidal and homicidal thoughts.

Reed, wrote attorney Adam Fein , overcame a childhood and early adulthood that included child abuse, parents struggling with substance use disorder and periods of being homeless.

Muhammad, wrote Joseph Flees , was a survivor of a “hard childhood” that included being kidnapped as a 1-year-old by his biological mother’s drug dealer.

Defense attorneys also argued that losing political careers and having to start over was punishment enough, especially for Reed and Boyd, who had both spent the better part of two decades at City Hall.

In addition to receiving prison time, Reed, Boyd and Collins-Muhammad were fined $18,500, $23,688 and $19,500, respectively — the value of bribes and other items they received. Under state law they will lose any pension they earned after Aug. 28, 2014.

In 2019, former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for steering county business to a campaign donor in exchange for thousands of dollars in contributions. The 46-month sentence was the maximum under federal guidelines.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad walks alongside his wife, Asia, after being sentenced Tuesday to nearly four years in federal prison on bribery charges.

In a letter to the court, Collins-Muhammad wrote that he was “filled with guilt and self-accusation.”

“Serving the people was my 'dream job' and I let personal greed come in the way of that,” he wrote. "One of my biggest fears growing up was ending up in jail as so many around me had. I thought by becoming an activist I would avoid all that. Now I may end up there anyway. That fact sticks with me.”



Pleas for leniency and for justice

Dozens of political and community figures weighed in on what they thought was an appropriate sentence for the aldermen.

Lawrence O’Toole, who served as interim chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for eight months in 2017, wrote in support of leniency for Reed and Collins-Muhammad.

“Like everyone, I was shocked at the allegations of wrongdoing,” he said, adding it “did not comport” to the individuals he knew.

Former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd walks with his family on Tuesday before his sentencing at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

Boyd’s attorneys submitted character letters from several current and former aldermen, as well as state Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis. But the comments of other aldermen, mostly from the progressive wing of the party and Mayor Tishaura Jones were part of the government’s push for prison time.

Among those vouching for Reed’s character were Jeff Rainford, chief of staff to former Mayor Francis Slay; the former clerk and legal counsel of the Board of Aldermen, David Sweeney; former parks commissioner Gary Bess; and officials of the teachers and firefighters unions.

Reed’s youngest son, Max, who has enlisted in the military and expects to deploy to Poland next year to support efforts in Ukraine, also requested leniency. He asked the judge to allow his father to serve a sentence of home confinement.

“I don’t want him to be locked away for the time I have with him before I must leave for over a year,” he wrote . “I know this is a selfish reason, but I just want to cherish the time I have with him.”

Former state Sen. Jeff Smith, who spent a year in federal prison for lying about his role in an illegal campaign mailer during the 2008 race for U.S. Senate, was among those asking Clark to go easy on Collins-Muhammad.

“John was not in denial when he called months ago to explain his situation and seek counsel,” Smith wrote. “He described his mistakes, and understood there would be severe consequences. Of course, he was pained by what those consequences would mean for his family.”

Collins-Muhammad’s wife, Asia, outlined what she saw as the consequences in her letter to the court.

"As someone who has experienced sexual abuse as a child and abandonment issues from my mother, trusting others isn’t high on my list. John has shown me how much I mean to him,” she said. “He has shown up for me in ways that no one ever has. Losing that sense of security would be devastating to my family and I.”

She added that raising six children, four of whom live in their shared house, would be difficult without her husband’s support.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio John Collins-Muhammad, right, former St. Louis alderman, right, walks out of the Thomas F. Eagleton Courthouse after pleading guilty on federal corruption charges on Aug. 23 alongside his wife, Asia Collins-Muhammad, and attorney Joseph Flees.

On the opposite end, some residents of the 21st Ward urged Clark to throw the proverbial book at their former alderman.

One of the schemes to which the men pleaded guilty involved tax abatement for a gas station and convenience store at 5337 Von Phul, near the southeast corner of O’Fallon Park. Collins-Muhammad had pushed for the gas station over the objection of residents of the neighborhood. A longtime resident, Teri L. Rose, wrote that neighbors had been fighting a gas station there for years.

“A gas station is a forever crime magnet,” Rose wrote. “As soon as one third-generation family found out that the gas station was going in, they moved. Stability. That’s what Collins-Muhammad’s actions destroyed.”

She said a sentence of 10 to 20 years would have been more appropriate for “destroying a neighborhood.”

Another 21st Ward resident, Amber Cole, also urged a harsher sentence.

“We lost a ‘vote’ in our community,” she said. “We lost a leader. We lost tax dollars, just to name a few. I request you hold him accountable for the trauma that he imposed on our community.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

