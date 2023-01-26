Former St. Louis County employee gets 18 months in prison for COVID relief scheme

A former staffer to two St. Louis County officials will spend 18 months in federal prison for his role in a federal COVID relief scheme.

The sentence handed out Thursday by U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark to Anthony Weaver was on the high end of federal sentencing guidelines, which had called for less than two years in prison. He was also fined $10,000 and will be on supervised release for three years after he serves his prison time. Prosecutors did not seek restitution because no funds were fraudulently distributed.

Weaver, 63, pleaded guilty in October to four counts of wire fraud. He will report to prison at a later date.

The scheme

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, St. Louis County set up a small business relief fund using $17.5 million in federal CARES Act dollars. Businesses were eligible for up to $15,000 in assistance to help them cover the cost of shutdowns.

In May 2020, Weaver, then working in County Executive Sam Page’s administration, approached the business owner, identified only as “John Smith,” and encouraged him to lie on applications for those grants. Though Smith owned several businesses, none were impacted by COVID-related closures.

Weaver had previously worked as an administrative assistant for Rochelle Walton Gray, at the time the councilwoman from the 4th District. He told Smith that despite no longer working in Gray’s office, “They’re going to do what I tell them to do.”

The two men had agreed to split the proceeds of whatever grants Smith received. Ultimately, Smith did not get any small business relief.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The entrance to the county jail where Weaver formerly worked

Conversations included in the indictment indicate that Weaver also helped at least 10 other businesses fill out applications, but most “didn’t believe” in paying him money.

Weaver was still working as an administrator at the county jail when he was charged in June . Page fired him as soon as the indictment was made public. At the time, the county executive said that controls put in place for the program “prevented any theft of taxpayer funds, and the indictments are not related to work he was doing for the County Executive in Justice Services.”

Prosecutors sought to portray Weaver as “someone who abused his position of public trust solely out of greed and for his own personal gain.”

“It doesn’t get much worse than attempting to obtain CARES Act grant funds through a fraudulent scheme such as that perpetrated by defendant here,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith wrote in the government’s sentencing memo . “Had the defendant’s scheme been successful, it would have diverted much needed grant funds from legitimate business applicants which actually had to close their doors and lay off employees during the pandemic.”

Though the businesses in question never received funding, Goldsmith wrote, it would be wrong for the judge to view the scheme as a victimless crime.

“Our public officials should be held accountable for their criminal conduct by appropriate prison sentences; the victim citizens deserve it, and fairness and justice require it,” he said.

In asking for a sentence of two years probation, including eight months of home confinement, Weaver’s attorney Timothy Smith cited his client’s diabetes, high blood pressure, and prostate cancer. He also disagreed with the government’s attempt to classify Weaver as a person in a position of public or private trust who also had management authority.

Weaver was no longer working for Gray at the time of the scheme, Timothy Smith wrote. And despite Weaver’s bragging that Gray’s office would “do what I tell them to do,” and “I’m too powerful, brother,” there was no evidence that he actually attempted to contact people working in that office.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Anthony Weaver, left, walks out of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse after pleading guilty to federal wire fraud charges alongside attorney Timothy Smith last October in downtown St. Louis.

“John Smith was not induced to utilize my client’s service because my client previously worked for Councilwoman Jane Doe,” Timothy Smith wrote . “On [the] contrary, John Smith was a government informant who was simply attempting to limit his own criminal exposure or punishment by working for the government or setting up others.”

John Smith is believed to be Mohammed Almuttan, who was the local businessman central to the federal corruption case against three former St. Louis aldermen. Almuttan pleaded guilty last April to a single count of conspiracy to traffic in contraband cigarettes, but is appealing his four-year prison sentence

Nearly a dozen people, including a state representative and members of Weaver’s family, submitted letters to the judge urging leniency.

“We were all dismayed when we heard the news of the investigation into what I believe was Mr. Weaver’s sincere attempt to help someone, that simply took a turn in the wrong direction,” wrote state Rep. Marlene Terry, D-Bellefontaine Neighbors. “Mr. Anthony Weaver is not beyond redemption. We urge you to consider allowing him to repay his debt to society with community service. It’s where his heart has always been.”

Brent Jones / St. Louis Public Radio Anthony "Tony" Weaver leaves the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis last June after being indicted for wire fraud. Weaver told reporters waiting outside the courtroom that he had no comment to make about his alleged involvement in a pandemic relief money kickback scheme.

Weaver’s wife of nearly 40 years, Linda Weaver, highlighted her husband’s work distributing food, personal care items and toys to residents in need, and his involvement in his children’s school. “Anthony is an outstanding citizen. I am proud of him,” she wrote.

“My father has made mistakes in his life, but the good outweighs the bad,” Anthony Weaver Jr., wrote. “I pray you take this letter of support into consideration so he can continue to be a positive influence in this community.”

Anthony Jr.’s wife Chevon spoke of her father-in-law as someone for whom she had great respect.

“I’ve observed Mr. Weaver be a voice for the voiceless, a protector for the unprotected, and he has always stood for the fair treatment of people,” she said.

Prosecutors did not submit any statements in support of their position.

