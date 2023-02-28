St. Louis Voter Guide: 2023 primary election

Early voting is underway in St. Louis for a transformed Board of Aldermen.

The March 7 primary will be the first for 14 wards — down from 28 — and the second regularly scheduled election using approval voting, which allows people to vote for as many candidates as they wish in the primary. The top two advance to the general election.

There are nine contested aldermanic races, including several that feature incumbents

In one race, for the new 13th Ward, an incumbent will lose regardless, as three current alderwomen are running against each other. And there are six other wards where it is possible a current officeholder not reach the general election.

Two races — those for president of the Board of Aldermen and the new 3rd Ward — are uncontested. In another four races, there are just two candidates running, meaning both will advance to the April 4 general election.

But two-way primaries in approval voting are still important, said Benjamin Singer, the executive director of ShowMe Integrity. The organization led a coalition that pushed for the passage of nonpartisan approval voting in St. Louis.

“Even primaries where there are only two candidates running gives voters a chance to show candidates what support they have in the community. And it helps candidates learn how they can better communicate with the people they're supposed to serve once they get in office," Singer said.

More information about the 40 candidates running for office is below.

President of the Board of Aldermen

The race for the president of the Board of Aldermen is uncontested.



Megan Green is the president of the board.

The next election for board president will be in 2027.

Ward 1

Anne Schweitzer is the alderwoman of the current 13th Ward. Campaign website.

is the alderwoman of the current 13th Ward. Campaign website. Matthew Kotraba is a GOP committeeman for the current 13th Ward. Campaign website.

is a GOP committeeman for the current 13th Ward. Campaign website. Anthony Kirchner is a deputy sheriff for St. Louis. Campaign website.

The next election in the 1st Ward will be in 2025.

Ward 2

Thomas R. Oldenburg is the alderman of the current 16th Ward. Campaign website.

is the alderman of the current 16th Ward. Campaign website. Phill Menendez is an account executive at Blue Line Technology in Fenton. Campaign website.

is an account executive at Blue Line Technology in Fenton. Campaign website. Katie Bellis is a quality improvement coordinator for St. Louis County. Campaign website.

The next election in the 2nd Ward will be in 2027.

Ward 3

The race for Ward 3 is uncontested.



Shane Cohn is the alderman for the current 25th Ward. Website.

The next election in the 3rd Ward will be in 2025.

Ward 4

Bret Narayan is the alderman of the current 24th Ward. Campaign website.

is the alderman of the current 24th Ward. Campaign website. Joe Vaccaro is the alderman of the current 23rd Ward. Website.

is the alderman of the current 23rd Ward. Website. Casey Otto is a professional photographer in St. Louis.

The next election in the 4th Ward will be in 2027.

Ward 5

Joe Vollmer is the alderman of the current 10th Ward. Campaign website.

is the alderman of the current 10th Ward. Campaign website. Helen Petty is a stylist and owner of ChopShop, a collective of independent beauty professionals in the Grove. Campaign website.

The next election in the 5th Ward will be in 2025.

Ward 6

Jennifer Florida is a former alderwoman of the current 15th Ward and a real estate agent with Keller Williams. Campaign website.

is a former alderwoman of the current 15th Ward and a real estate agent with Keller Williams. Campaign website. Daniela Velazquez is a public relations executive. Campaign website.

The next election in the 6th Ward will be in 2027.

Ward 7

Alisha Sonnier is a member of the Board of Education for St. Louis Public Schools. Campaign website.

is a member of the Board of Education for St. Louis Public Schools. Campaign website. J.P. Mitchom is the director of equity and inclusion at St. Louis Priory School. Campaign website.

is the director of equity and inclusion at St. Louis Priory School. Campaign website. Cedric (C-Sharp) Redmon is a musician and a community activist. Campaign website.

The next election in the 7th Ward will be in 2025.

Ward 8

Cara Spencer is the alderwoman of the current 20th Ward. Campaign website.

is the alderwoman of the current 20th Ward. Campaign website. Shedrick (Nato Caliph) Kelley is a business analyst. Campaign website.

is a business analyst. Campaign website. Kenneth (Ken) Ortmann is a former alderman of the current 9th Ward. His family owns the Cat's Meow, a bar in Soulard. Campaign website.

The next election in the 8th Ward will be in 2027.

Ward 9

Michael J. Gras is the alderman of the current 28th Ward. Campaign website.

is the alderman of the current 28th Ward. Campaign website. Tina (Sweet-T) Pihl is the alderwoman of the current 17th Ward. Campaign website.

is the alderwoman of the current 17th Ward. Campaign website. Michael Browning is a senior grant specialist for Washington University School of Medicine. Campaign website.

The next election in the 9th Ward will be in 2025.

Ward 10

Shameem Clark Hubbard is the alderwoman of the current 26th Ward. Website.

is the alderwoman of the current 26th Ward. Website. Emmett L. Coleman is a real estate agent, residential real estate developer and co-owner of a construction company. Campaign website.

The next election in the 10th Ward will be in 2027.

Ward 11

Laura Keys is the alderwoman of the current 21th Ward. Website.

is the alderwoman of the current 21th Ward. Website. Carla (Coffee) Wright has worked as a real estate investor, a recruiter for pharmaceutical companies, a substitute teacher and an organizer. Website

The next election in the 11th Ward will be in 2025.

Ward 12

Sharon Tyus is the alderwoman of the current 1st Ward. Website.

is the alderwoman of the current 1st Ward. Website. Darron M. Collins-Bey is a small-business owner.

is a small-business owner. Tashara T. Earl is a tech entrepreneur. Campaign website.

is a tech entrepreneur. Campaign website. Yolanda (Glass) Brown is a 1st Ward Democratic committeewoman. Website.

is a 1st Ward Democratic committeewoman. Website. Walter Rush is a resident of the Penrose neighborhood.

The next election in the 12th Ward will be in 2027.

Ward 13

Pamela Boyd is the alderwoman of the current 27th Ward. Website.

is the alderwoman of the current 27th Ward. Website. Norma J. Walker is the alderwoman of the current 22nd Ward. Website.

is the alderwoman of the current 22nd Ward. Website. Lisa Middlebrook is the alderwoman of the current 2nd Ward. Website.

The next election in the 13th Ward will be in 2025.

Ward 14

James Page is the alderman of the current 5th Ward. Campaign website.

is the alderman of the current 5th Ward. Campaign website. Brandon Bosley is the alderman of the current 3rd Ward. Website.

is the alderman of the current 3rd Ward. Website. Rasheen Aldridge is the Democratic state representative for the 78th District. Campaign website.

is the Democratic state representative for the 78th District. Campaign website. Ebony Washington is a real estate agent in St. Louis.

The next election in the 14th Ward will be in 2027.

