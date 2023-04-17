Outgoing St. Louis aldermen look back as transformed board moves forward

For the first time in 46 years, a member of the Bosley family will not be at City Hall.

Sixteen St. Louis aldermen served their final day on the board on Monday. Ten chose not to seek reelection as the board shrank from 28 members. Brandon Bosley was one of six who failed to win either the March primary or April general elections (a 17th, Christine Ingrassia, left office in February to work for the board president, Megan Green).

Freeman Bosley Sr. served the city’s old 3rd Ward for 40 years, from 1977 to 2017. The younger Bosley said the six years he spent continuing his father’s legacy were more than he could have asked for.

“I’m hurting on the inside,” Brandon Bosley said Monday through tears. “It’s not because of the job, it’s because I love what I do. I actually love helping my people. To the next person that’s coming up, please treat our people right. I know you will.”

Former state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, who kept Bosley out of the general election for the new 14th Ward by 60 votes, will represent part of the old ward, along with Laura Keys of the new 11th Ward.

Colleagues praised Bosley as a hard worker who always kept young folks in mind. But he has been controversial during his last year in office. He voted against $1.6 million to help cover the cost of COVID tests and vaccines for lower-income individuals, saying his ward was more concerned about bullets than the virus. And late last year, he accused a woman of attempted carjacking; prosecutors later dropped charges, reportedly after Bosley did a second interview with police.

The results of the municipal elections put more progressive-leaning politicians firmly in control of the agenda at City Hall, a transformation that began in earnest in 2017. That year marked the largest freshman class in 26 years and included outgoing Alderman Dan Guenther.

“While that was a lot of knowledge of the way things worked, it was time for a new generational shift for policy and for political leaders in St. Louis,” Guenther said. “Working for north St. Louis as well as south St. Louis was a driving force for a lot of us that got into politics.”

But other departing aldermen, like Marlene Davis, are skeptical of the need for additional change.

“I hope that we reflect as we move forward, it’s not just about coming up with something new,” she said. “Something new isn’t always right.”

New aldermen will be sworn in Tuesday. The main order of business is the rules that govern how the board works. Board President Megan Green has advanced a series of changes that put more focus on internal democracy than seniority.

