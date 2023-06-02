Split by party lines, Metro East state lawmakers praise or pan legislative session

Whether the just-completed Illinois legislative session was a success depends on which party is asked.

Metro East Republicans, like Sens. Jason Plummer of Edwardsville and Erica Harriss of Glen Carbon, say the Illinois statehouse’s spring session missed some key issues and ended in a mess with last-minute budget negotiations.

Provided / Illinois Senate Republicans State Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, serves the Senate’s 55th District, which spans from Edwardsville and Troy nearly all the way to the Indiana border.

“First and foremost, it highlighted the poor priorities that we have in Illinois,” Plummer said of the budget after a town hall-style meeting with constituents outside Edwardsville this week.

Metro East Democrats, however, praised the accomplishments of the 2023 session.

“I think it was highly successful,” said Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville. “I’m proud of the fiscally responsible but also compassionate budget that we passed.”



Republican criticism

Plummer, who is in his second term representing the Senate’s 55th District, took umbrage with some legislative and budgetary issues.

Provided / Illinois Senate Republicans State Sen. Erica Harriss, R-Glen Carbon, serves the 56th District, which stretches from Alton to Granite City and Fairview Heights.

On the budget, Plummer described the state’s continued funding of Medicaid-like health care for undocumented immigrants as “gold plated.” He told the crowd, “It's better health care than anyone in this room currently gets.”

Senate Republicans also criticized House Democrats for not re-upping a $75 million tax program that gives tax credit for scholarship donations to private and religious schools. That program is set to sunset.

Plummer said he thought Senate Democrats were willing to negotiate on the program, but the item did not make the final budget.

Harriss, a first-term senator, said she was taken aback by how quickly the final budget was presented and voted on during the same day.

“I didn't feel like there was great government transparency behind it,” said Harriss, whose 56th District stretches from Alton to Granite City and Fairview Heights. “I did not feel like it was a responsible or a balanced budget.”

Both Harriss and Plummer said Republicans grew concerned with increased spending in the budget after April tax receipts showed state revenues lower than initially predicted.



Democratic praise

Stuart, a former math teacher, said she appreciated the budget items dedicated to higher education. One of the most prominent: a $100 million increase to the state’s Monetary Award Program, which covers tuition for lower-income students.

The representative from the 112th District, which covers Edwardsville south to Fairview Heights, also touted the cash set aside for state pensions and how the state’s rainy day fund continued to grow in this budget.

“While they [Republicans] may categorize that as spending, I’d argue that is saving — that is saving us future dollars,” Stuart said.

Stuart sponsored a bill, which drew some controversy , that set standards if a business created an all-gender, multi-occupancy restroom. Both chambers passed that bill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, represents the 112th District, which covers Edwardsville south to Fairview Heights.

Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, echoed Stuart’s sentiments regarding the budget, saying it provided needed services.

Hoffman, who represents the 113th District that runs from Madison to Belleville, said this budget also reflects Illinois’ improved financial status compared to a couple of years ago .

“I believe that this budget will put us in line for additional credit upgrades throughout this fiscal year,” Hoffman said.

He pointed to a budget item that gives $15 million to school or tax districts that saw diminished property tax revenues. In 2015, state lawmakers gave exemptions to disabled veterans. Some Illinoisans in places with many veterans, like the area surrounding Scott Air Force Base , were left paying more.

“It's incumbent upon us to help ensure that when we give preferences to individuals who were disabled — and are disabled veterans — that we make sure the taxing districts are made whole,” he said.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, represents the 113th District that runs from Madison down to Belleville.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will next sign or veto legislation the statehouse passed. Legislators will return at some point this fall for a veto session.

Stuart and Hoffman said they’ll wait to see if there are any vetoes and work on legislation that would push the state toward renewable energy.

Harriss said she’ll continue to back legislation that would allow mental health counselors with licenses in other states to practice in Illinois.

“Mental health is a huge issue right now, and counselors are very hard to come by when families are in crisis,” she said.

Plummer said he hopes both chambers can circle back to the tax credit for private or religious school donations and possibly lower the state’s estate tax.

“That would be a heck of a good start,” he said.