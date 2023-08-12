EPA says community involvement vital to address environmental racism in East St. Louis area

When Kathy Jones was growing up in East St. Louis in the 50s, she says her family believed her hay fever as well as other conditions like asthma that affected her siblings and grandmother were hereditary.

“We didn't know that the environment was what was making us sick. But we suffered through that,” Jones said.

Jones spoke on the health consequences of the pollution emitted from nearby factories.

“Nobody was concerned about us and we were not knowledgeable enough at the time to realize that big business did this to us, and our government didn't care,” Jones said.

Jones’ comments were part of a public meeting held in East St. Louis on Saturday on what steps the community can take along with the government to address environmental racism.

The meeting took place after Matthew Tejada, EPA Deputy Assistant Administrator for Environmental Justice, toured the area documenting illegal dumping sites, areas that flood and other persistent problems.

Tejada said the work that needs to be done to fix these injustices is going to take time.

“We know the things that have caused the disinvestment in places like Cahokia Heights and East St. Louis, the racism, the impression, the genocide of communities in these areas. Those are things that are going to be generations of us working to correct,” Tejada said.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio EPA Environmental Justice Deputy Matthew Tejada, left, and U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinkski, D-Springfield, speak on Saturday at Good Shepherd Faith United Church. They were hosted by United Congregations of Metro-East after Tejada took a tour of illegal dumping sites, flooding sites, and the Veolia incinerator.

Tejada also said that, through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and other funding, there is once in a lifetime money going towards countering the effects of environmental racism.

However, he said East St. Louis won’t see any of the funding available to fix those issues if the community doesn’t let them know what needs to be done.

“If there's ever been a time for coming together, it is right now. And to start setting that agenda for your local government, for your state, for your utilities, for us, and holding us accountable, to drive those resources down there within your reach,” Tejada said.

On what the EPA is doing now towards rectifying these injustices, Tejada said he couldn’t speak to anything planned right now, but the biggest thing he was hopeful about was the upcoming batch of grants the department would be releasing over the next few months,

He said those grants would go towards a variety of forms of environmental monitoring that citizens want.

“Whether it is sampling for contamination in the ground, whether it is for water sampling, or water monitoring, or whether it is for air quality monitoring,” Tejada said.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Basmin Nadra, right, wipes her eyes while sitting next to Saundi McClain-Kloeckener on Saturday, during a public meeting at Good Shepherd Faith United Church on environemental issues in the East St. Louis area. The two women are members of the Native Women’s Care Circle, a Native American prayer group, and led those who attended in prayer, in the form of a song, to begin the meeting.

As to how those grants will get to East St. Louis and surrounding areas, Illinois U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski said her office has a newsletter focused solely on grants. She said they will alert the community when those grants become available.

Budzinski, D-Springfield, said in her eight months as a congresswoman, she has tried to prioritize being a strong advocate for East St. Louis and its surrounding communities on the environmental justice front.

“I'm honored to be with you here in the community to say that you can count on me as your partner to bring those resources to getting this done to address these injustices because it's something that we must do,” Budzinski said.

In addition to East St. Louis, Budzinski also brought up water infrastructure issues in neighboring Cahokia Heights.

She said they are still working on getting a coordinator from the EPA in place soon.

“I think one of the things that's great about having Mr. Tejada here is that it shows a commitment to the EPA to see what's happening on the ground, get this coordinator in place. There's clearly a need that they see and we have that commitment,” Budzinski said.

