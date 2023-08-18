Pritzker signs $20 million program into law to help eradicate food deserts across Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Illinois Grocery Initiative into law on Friday — a $20 million state program to invest in local grocery stores across the state to curb food deserts and food insecurity.

“Too often residents have to cross county lines — sometimes state lines — to pick up bread, milk and produce,” said Pritzker, who signed the bill in Venice, a Metro East town of around 1,500 along the Mississippi river. The entirety of Venice sits in a food desert, more than a mile from a store or supermarket, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture .

“We know that without access to healthful foods, people living in food deserts remain at higher risk of diet related conditions, such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease,” said Venice Mayor Tyrone Echols.

Part of Pritzker’s budget proposal this year , this initiative will support existing grocers and encourage new stores to open in underserved parts of the state through incentive opportunities and grants through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development.

The program could also help local governments attract a small independent grocer or fund upgrades to aging equipment.

“A grocery store anchored in and run by people in the neighborhood is more likely to survive,” Pritzker said.

More than 3 million Illinoisans — a quarter of the state — live in a food desert, according to a 2021 study from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Pritzker said countless more residents are just one local grocery store closing away from joining those 3 million.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A shopper peruses selections of fresh produce at Betty Ann Market in Mascoutah, Illinois. The new state law aims to help open grocery stores like this one in underserved parts of the — rural or urban.

In the Metro East, there are scattered pockets of food deserts. Much of the region immediately east of the Mississippi River, like East St. Louis, Cahokia Heights and Madison, all have clusters. Large portions of Pontoon Beach that stretch all the way north to Alton also qualify, according to the USDA.

It’s not just an urban issue either. State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said one of the counties he represents in southern Illinois doesn’t have a single grocer.

“Yes, an entire county in the 59th district, that I represent, does not have one single grocery store,” Fowler said.

The Illinois Senate passed the bill unanimously this year, and it passed by the Illinois House with 96-17 support.

“If we truly are what we eat, then the return on investment of this program should be astronomical,” said State Sen. Chris Belt, D-Swansea, who co-sponsored the bill. “Let's eradicate food deserts and build strong communities.”

Kristin Richards, director of the Dept. of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, said the initiative will also fund a study to explore reasons for market declines, historical disparities for food access, geographic trends and more.

“Unfortunately, the number of food deserts in this area and in Illinois is accelerating,” said Richards, a native of Belleville. “Working families in our communities here in the Metro East and throughout the state should not have to struggle to access healthy produce.”