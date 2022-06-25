Photos: St. Louis reacts to Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe protections

St. Louisans erupted with elation and outrage Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned nearly 50 years of abortion-rights protections.

Abortion opponents claimed the day as a victory, while noting their work was not done until abortions were made illegal across the nation. Those who support abortion access gathered in St. Louis streets to push back on the Court’s decision, marching through the city's Central West End, Midtown and Forest Park Southeast neighborhoods.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Linda Raymond, 64, kisses her husband Chuck Raymond, 64, both of Ellisville, while celebrating the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday outside the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri. “I just have gratitude for all often pro-life warriors that have been here in the fight and those Missouri who have fought for the unborn for decades,” she said, while adding she and her husband had an abortion when they were teenagers. “We always have said if it wasn’t legal then there’s no way we would have made that decision. We were panicked and didn’t stop to think what we were doing.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Michelle Landeau, board president for the Missouri Abortion Fund, hugs St. Louis Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia after a Supreme Court decision struck down Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Susan Cooke, 57, of O’Fallon, Mo., prays Friday in front of the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri. “We’ve been working hard for years to save lives,” Cooke said. “The work has to continue. God created life and it’s not up to us to end these lives. People take too many things in their own control, when it’s actually in God’s control and God’s hands.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis County, at right, reacts after her Chief of Staff Abbas Alawieh shows her a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday after a roundtable at the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri in the Central West End.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kendyl Underwood, a 20-year-old St. Louis University student studying nursing, wipes away tears while demonstrating in support of abortion rights outside the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri on Friday. “The only thing we can do is push back,” Underwood said regarding the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. “It’s not democracy for [the Supreme Court] to pass this and we have to make that heard.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A anti-abortion demonstrator holds a rosary on Friday outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Attorney Mark McCloskey, who is running as a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, listens in to anti-abortion speakers on Friday during a rally outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Xavier Becerra, the U.S. Secretary for Health and Human Services, speaks to Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis County, on Friday during a roundtable discussion about life after Roe v. Wade at Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Rep Cori Bush, D-St. Louis County, speaks to journalists Friday outside the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, rallies behind a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday outside the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, Missouri’s last abortion-care provider.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis County, talks to Kendyl Underwood, a 20-year-old St. Louis University student studying nursing, and Brittany Nickens, 26, of Maplewood, on Friday outside the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri in the Central West End.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mary McMahon, 64, of Arnold, prays with a clergy member Friday outside of Planned Parenthood in St. Louis. “I’m elated about this,” she said regarding the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade. “My parents were involved in the civil rights movement — they marched for equality for African Americans in this country and when the next cause came up, they ran with it. We’ve always tried to help women and their unborn children, but the pro-life movement gets a bad wrap.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Steve Salwasser, 65, of Arnold, argues with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Carla “Coffee” Wright during competing rallies outside of a St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic following the U.S. Supreme Court announcement overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From right: Mary Maschmeier, the founder and president of the St. Charles-based Defenders of the Unborn, rallies in celebration of a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday. Ritika Chand-Berfeld, of Webster Groves, protests the decision behind Maschmeier outside Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, takes a selfie after speaking with State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, on Friday outside the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Heather Arnold and Stephanie Richardson, both 39 and of St. Louis, demonstrate against a recent Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade on Friday outside of Planned Parenthood in St. Louis. “The fact that I have fewer rights than my mother is concerning,” Richardson said. “We need to work towards getting better elected officials to fight for us.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Olivia Moore, right, 28, of St. Louis, holds up a sign reading “stop abortion bans” on Friday during a demonstration near St. Louis University.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Ali Fields, director of social justice at Manchester United Methodist Church, and State Rep. Trish Gunby, D-Ballwin, hold a flag against abortion bans on Friday in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Planned Parenthood affiliates hang a banner that reads “bans off our bodies” on Friday in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis, the health director for the City of St. Louis, speaks to a crowd of hundreds on Friday at a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Calvionne Rayford, 29, originally of Kansas City, Mo., throws a fist in the air while demonstrating against a recent Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade on Friday outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Rev. Dr. Love Holt hypes up a crowd Friday during a demonstration at a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cora Eckert, 8, of Trenton, Ill., fist bumps Kristen Wozniak, who goes by “Sister Jewnita Hug” and is a member of the Dirtiest Hoes of the Sacred Heartland, on Friday during a demonstration at a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Metal Priestess, center, of St. Louis, stands next to her daughters while demonstrating against a recent Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade on Friday in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Hundreds march through St. Louis on Friday to protest a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Hundreds of people march through St. Louis University on Friday to protest a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Christina Madden, 25, of St. Louis, reacts while running through a fountain on Friday during a demonstration at St. Louis University.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Richard Hunt, 64, of St. Louis, waves an upside down American flag on Friday at St. Louis University.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Claire Howell, center, 18, of north St. Louis County, leads a chant on Friday during a demonstration on Kingshighway Boulevard in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Olivia Moore, right, 28, of St. Louis, holds up a sign reading “stop abortion bans” on Friday during a demonstration on South Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sasha Zemmel, 32, of St. Louis, skips up Kingshighway Boulevard while beating a drum on Friday during a demonstration in favor of abortion access in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jessy McKeever, originally of Cincinnati, Ohio, rallies on Friday on St. Louis University’s campus against a recent Supreme Court decision which overturns Roe v. Wade.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Hundreds of people march through the Grove entertainment district in St. Louis on Friday during a protest against a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Marquis Govan, a 19-year-old activist, gestures towards a crowd of hundreds in attempts of making them louder, on Friday during a demonstration for abortion rights St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bar patrons cheer as hundreds of people march through the Grove entertainment district in St. Louis on Friday during a protest against a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.