Photos: First responders rescue residents as historic rainfall floods St. Louis region

Downpours in St. Louis Tuesday morning broke the record for the most rainfall ever recorded in a single day in the city.

By early afternoon, the National Weather Service in St. Louis was reporting that just over 9 inches had fallen — more rain than the city normally gets for the months of July and August combined. The last record, 6.85 inches, was set in 1915. Some parts of the region saw close to 11 inches of rainfall, according to the weather service.

The rainfall started around midnight. By 5:30 a.m., drivers were already faced with dangerous driving conditions. A few hours later, cars and dumpsters were submerged in water as deep as a swimming pool.

Buddha Poutthasith,21, was driving in the rain before sunrise when his car became submerged.

"I just heard a big 'whoosh', and waves — and next thing you know I’m in 3-4 feet of water," he said. He and his mother had to wade through the water on Forest Park Parkway to get to safety.

View scenes from the aftermath below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Budda Poutthasith, 21, of south St. Louis, looks out to his car, which was swept underwater Tuesday on Forest Park Parkway in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Abandoned vehicles are submerged in floodwater on the 900 block of North Skinker during historic rainfall and flooding in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Vehicles are stalled after being swept underwater on Forest Park Parkway.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Darnise Harrison, 35, of Hazelwood, climbs out of a boat after being rescued by local first responders on Tuesday outside The Reserve at Winding Creek apartment complex in Hazelwood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio First responders rescue residents of The Reserve at Winding Creek apartment complex from flooding on Tuesday in Hazelwood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Residents of The Reserve at Winding Creek apartment complex trudge through floodwaters after being evacuated from their homes in Hazelwood on Tuesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dana Manuel, 50, talks on the phone to her family after being rescued from floodwaters at The Reserve at Winding Creek apartment complex while holding her Chihuahuas Lucky, 13, and Mia, 7.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “You see this on TV and then you wake up and it’s in your neighborhood,” said Valarie Britton, 55, who was helped out of a boat by first responders after being rescued near The Reserve at Winding Creek apartment complex. “This is all just surreal.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Chief Dave Herman, of the Hazelwood Fire Department, takes command of a rescue operation on Tuesday near The Reserve at Winding Creek apartment complex in Hazelwood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio First responders rescue residents of The Reserve at Winding Creek apartment complex from flooding on Tuesday in Hazelwood.

Local residents shared pictures of the flooding they saw in their neighborhoods. Do you have pictures of the record-breaking rainfall today? Email them to social@stlpublicradio.org with your name and where the picture was taken.

1 of 3 — 07262022_Provided_Flood_1.jpeg Recorded-breaking rainfall flooded many parts of the St. Louis region, including the Forest Park-DeBaliviere metrolink station, pictured on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. @TonyInStLouis 2 of 3 — 072622_provided_flooding_ Hazelcrest Condominiums A parking lot at Hazelcrest Condominiums begins to overflow with flood water in Hazelwood, pictured on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. 3 of 3 — 072622_provided_flooding_chesterfield A grassy field along Route 141 in Chesterfield pictured on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.