Photos: First responders rescue residents as historic rainfall floods St. Louis region

By early afternoon, the National Weather Service in St. Louis was reporting that just over 9 inches had fallen — more rain than the city normally gets for the months of July and August combined. The last record, 6.85 inches, was set in 1915. Some parts of the region saw close to 11 inches of rainfall, according to the weather service.
The rainfall started around midnight. By 5:30 a.m., drivers were already faced with dangerous driving conditions. A few hours later, cars and dumpsters were submerged in water as deep as a swimming pool.
Buddha Poutthasith,21, was driving in the rain before sunrise when his car became submerged.
"I just heard a big 'whoosh', and waves — and next thing you know I’m in 3-4 feet of water," he said. He and his mother had to wade through the water on Forest Park Parkway to get to safety.
View scenes from the aftermath below:
Local residents shared pictures of the flooding they saw in their neighborhoods. Do you have pictures of the record-breaking rainfall today? Email them to social@stlpublicradio.org with your name and where the picture was taken.
1 of 3 — 07262022_Provided_Flood_1.jpeg
Recorded-breaking rainfall flooded many parts of the St. Louis region, including the Forest Park-DeBaliviere metrolink station, pictured on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
@TonyInStLouis
2 of 3 — 072622_provided_flooding_ Hazelcrest Condominiums
A parking lot at Hazelcrest Condominiums begins to overflow with flood water in Hazelwood, pictured on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
3 of 3 — 072622_provided_flooding_chesterfield
A grassy field along Route 141 in Chesterfield pictured on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
