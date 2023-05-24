Affinia Healthcare partners with local nonprofit to provide health care for St. Louisans experiencing homelessness

A local health care facility is partnering with a nonprofit to provide people experiencing homelessness with health care services. Affinia Healthcare will offer medical, optical, dental and medical case management services to City Hope St. Louis clients.

Bishop Michael Robinson, the CEO and founder of City Hope St. Louis, said many of his clients avoid going to the hospital and doctors because of the cost. He said this latest partnership with Affinia Healthcare will ease that burden.

“They’re extremely concerned about racking up the bill and having to pay this,” Robinson said. “That stops a lot of them from going to the hospitals and to the doctors. They don’t want to have medical bills, or they feel as though they can’t afford it. Affinia takes that away and helps them to realize that they are here to help.”

Affinia Healthcare is also offering mental health services and transportation to and from the shelter and medical appointments. DeAndre Commons, Affinia Healthcare’s unhoused case manager, has worked with many of the people experiencing homelessness whom City Hope St. Louis has helped. He said this is an opportunity to restore dignity and respect.

“Our goal is to make sure they know they have a health care home to come to despite your clothing, your lack of money, or resources, because everyone deserves quality health care despite your current situation,” Commons said.

The services are free.

