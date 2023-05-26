© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science, Environment
Metro East Coverage

Illinois U.S. Sen. Durbin pledges $3.5 million for Cahokia Heights sewer repairs

St. Louis Public Radio | By Will Bauer
Published May 26, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT
Dick Durbin stands behind a podium while answering reporters' questions on a sunny day.
Will Bauer
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Aside Col. Kevin Golinghorst of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, discusses federal funding for Cahokia Heights and its ongoing sewer repair projects.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, pledged another $3.5 million of federal funding for Cahokia Heights’ faulty sewer system on Friday.

The cash from the federal budget will funnel to Cahokia Heights through the Army Corp of Engineers and will help fund an existing project for the city's main trunk line.

“What it's all about is making sure the quality of life is improved for the people who live in this area,” Durbin said. “Can you imagine dealing with this kind of flooding on a real basis in your home — in your home? It's not a once in a lifetime thing; it's way too frequent.”

Last week, the Corps and city officials signed an agreement for the $4.67 million project that officials say will take a few years to complete. Those officials say the project on the 9-mile line will correct pipe deficiencies and ensure reliability.

This latest project comes in conjunction with a nearly $10 million project funded by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, which will also address the main trunk and the city’s 35 pump stations.

“If that main line, that main conduit, isn't repaired, it affects all the other sewers in the community in a negative way,” said Jim Nold, senior project manager at Hurst Rosche, the engineering firm designing the project for the city.

Durbin also acknowledged that any repairs to the city’s infrastructure won’t happen as fast as residents who’ve long dealt with backed up sewers and standing water in their basements would like to see.

“They have a right to be frustrated,” he said.

Durbin visited Cahokia Heights last August, where he announced support from the American Rescue Plan Act for the city’s repairs.

On Friday, the East St. Louis native said he’s interested in moving the project forward by getting state and regional leaders together to discuss how other communities can help solve the issue that's impacted some of the city’s residents for a long time.

“We need regional cooperation in dealing with this,” he said. “This just isn't a Cahokia Heights problem or East St. Louis problem. It's a regional problem. We've got to address it in a regional way.”

Tags
Health, Science, Environment Top StoriesCahokia HeightsCentrevilleFloodingU.S. Army Corps of EngineersSen. Dick DurbinMetro East
Will Bauer
Will Bauer is the Metro East reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Will Bauer

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content