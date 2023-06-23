National health leaders return to St. Louis a year later to reflect on the country post Roe v. Wade

On the eve of the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federal public officials and local health care providers returned to St. Louis reflecting on the ways that decision has changed America in the past year.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Bacerra, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-St. Louis County) and representatives from Planned Parenthood of St. Louis and other abortion clinics in Illinois gathered in the same conference room where they first learned of the Dobbs decision.

“I remember vividly that moment as we were wrapping up our roundtable and the room got incredibly quiet. Everybody started looking down at their phones and we knew that the worst case scenario had become our new reality,” said Yamelsie Rodríguez, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Michelle Landeau, board president for the Missouri Abortion Fund, hugs Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia after a Supreme Court decision strikes Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, after a roundtable at the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri in the Central West End.

Secretary Bacerra reflected on the havoc the court’s opinion has wreaked on people across the country, emphasizing the physical, emotional and mental stress many have endured.

“It has turned health care for women fundamentally upside down,” he said. “Sometimes you wonder if the nine people sitting in judgment up in Washington DC, in that hallowed building where they write all these decisions are thinking about the trauma that Americans go through.”

In one year, the Dobbs decision has had a tangible effect on health care for people across the country, said Admiral Rachel Levine with the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

“The political and legal environment of the state that you live in is now a social determinant of health,” she said. “For reproductive rights, it’s a social determinant of health for women, as well as for other issues such as gender affirming care.”

For clinics in the Metro East, where abortion is protected by Illinois state law, the court’s decision has meant many more people from farther away seeking care, said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region & Southwest Missouri.

Christine Tannous / Pool Photo Fairview Heights' Planned Parenthood ultrasound technician Nafka Hasic, back, is comforted by lead nurse Wendy Stamilio, front, and director of patient access at the regional logistics center Kawanna Shannon, right, as she becomes emotional Friday at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights. Officials, including Rep. Cori Bush, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, visited the Planned Parenthood to meet with employees to discuss their experience working in the past year.

She said the clinic in Fairview Heights has logged a 700% increase in patients from beyond the bi-state, even a recent patient from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“It really speaks to the ripple effect that abortion bans have,” she said. “We saw that coming into the Dobbs decision when Texas eliminated abortion.”

McNicholas explained how Texas’ 6-week abortion ban preceding the Dobbs decision meant many people from Oklahoma as well as Texas started traveling to the Metro East clinics because there wasn’t as much access to care.

“We’ve seen folks in the last year from 29 states,” she said. “Lots of states that still have access because with fewer people to provide care, there’s longer waiting times and they’re being pushed to later parts in pregnancy.”

A few women at this year’s roundtable shared their experiences with how no more Roe v. Wade has affected them personally. Dr. Love Holt, a community engagement manager with Pro Choice Missouri, detailed her own experience with a medication abortion this past January.

“Earlier that month my cycle was late and I was thrusted into panic mode,” she said. “Because I know a post Roe world means that abortions are illegal and harder to access where I live.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Rev. Dr. Love Holt hypes up the crowd on Friday, June 24, 2022, during a demonstration at Planned Parenthood in St. Louis. Thousands marched throughout the country last year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which largely deals with abortion care, on Friday through the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

Love explained how she needed a procedure to remove tissue from inside her uterus after the medication caused major bleeding for her. The workers at the Catholic hospital she went to kept their faces covered and hardly shared any information with her, Love said.

“It was very sketchy because of the laws and all of the fear around what could happen at their hospital, especially a Catholic hospital,” she said. “They hurried me out soon after the procedure. I could have died that day.”

Maggie Olivia, another woman at the roundtable, shared how anti-abortion protestors have become more hostile to those seeking abortion care. She said she’s more prepared than most for that kind of harassment, given the nature of her work as a policy manager at Pro Choice Missouri, but it’s still jarring.

“There is no preparing the way that it feels to be personally targeted like that,” Olivia said. “I still very much remember the things those protesters said to me that morning.”

Afterward, Olivia said she was denied a refill on her mental health medications because there was a note in her medical chart that she had a positive pregnancy test earlier in the year.

To Congresswoman Bush, the stories highlighted how decisions around pregnancy are deeply personal. And now, she said, people across the country are living in fear about their own bodies.

“The thing that really pisses me off about that is that nobody else has to deal with it,” Bush said. “There is no other person that has to feel what that person feels in their own body.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (MO-01), D-St. Louis, pauses as Dr. Love Holt tells her post-Roe abortion story on Friday at the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region & Southwest Missouri’s clinic in the Central West End.

Bush was emphatic when she said decisions about pregnancy should not be decided by anyone other than the person who is pregnant.

“Shame on Missouri, shame on our former Attorney General,” she said. “Because he has never had to get up and wonder if he was pregnant and what he would have to do with that child.”

Along with the harsh reality of a year post Roe v. Wade being overturned, there was also hope about the future. Secretary Bacerra emphasized how the court did not shake his resolve to push for that kind of health care.

“It’s a fight that’s been going on for a long time. It preceded 1973 (when Roe v. Wade was first decided),” Becerra said. “Thank you for letting us come here to St. Louis, to not just remember, but to re-energize because we have so much to do.”

Bush agrees.

“All they did was ignite us on fire. All they did was give us more fuel,” she said.

