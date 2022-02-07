Accounts Manager for Market Enginuity, Representing St. Louis Public Radio

Position will remain open until filled.

Live What You Love.

If you love independent journalism and are looking for the opportunity to bring your B2B selling skills to the radio station you listen to every day, we need to talk!

Your Success Representing St. Louis Public Radio For Sponsorship Will Be Measured By:



Sales Performance - Source and close new sponsors and increase revenue from existing accounts;

- Source and close new sponsors and increase revenue from existing accounts; Sponsor Management - Work an account list and continuously execute sales activity to grow revenue by participating in sales-related activities including customer sales visits and Zoom calls;

- Work an account list and continuously execute sales activity to grow revenue by participating in sales-related activities including customer sales visits and Zoom calls; Proposal Development - Qualify, analyze, develop, and propose marketing solutions, broadcast and digital schedules, and programing to meet sponsor needs;

- Qualify, analyze, develop, and propose marketing solutions, broadcast and digital schedules, and programing to meet sponsor needs; Natural talent - Build and maintain positive relationships with sponsors and colleagues;

- Build and maintain positive relationships with sponsors and colleagues; Love for all things process – Track and manage your activity by documenting activity in our CRM.

What A Typical Day Might Look Like

You’ll spend your day engaging with and managing existing accounts while you propose and sell sponsorship schedules, programs and events to build and maintain relationships, achieve / exceed sales goals and serve as a media consultant to your clients.

You’ll develop and grow your account list by prospecting and engaging with new clients, using your familiarity with local market media and competitor dynamics to distinguish St. Louis Public Radio as a key marketing resource. You’ll collaborate with team members including a Business Development Specialist who’ll help you craft compelling proposals, and you’ll go to market with best-in-class materials, supported by audience analytics to provide sponsors with proof of performance.

And at the end of the day, you’ll rest assured knowing your sponsor’s messages aired without issue, and that your effort fuels independent media in and around the St. Louis region.

More details about the day-to-day can be found in the Job Description .

Who You’ll Work With

We’re creative thinkers and doers who love to collaborate and share ideas - and we’ll be eager to learn from you. We care deeply about how we work together and rely on our employee-inspired values to shape our working community. You’ll be proud to work in an environment where everyone feels their voice is heard and that they belong!

The St. Louis Public Radio sponsorship sales team - led by Rufus Moore , Director of Sponsorship Sales - is dedicated to ensuring we meet our brand promise to achieve revenue goals. You’ll also be supported by the amazing folks at STLPR and from Market Enginuity to help you excel in your new role.

You Have What It Takes If You:

Have experience in outside B2B sales, strategic account development, and account management, with knowledge of sales and marketing principles and methods for showing, promoting, and selling

Are skilled and motivated to close new business by implementing marketing strategy and tactics, and honed sales techniques

Don't cut corners; your confidence comes from being prepared

Have strong interpersonal and communication skills, and a history developing trusted relationships

Possess a keen understanding of digital media, and prior success selling integrated programs including on-air, digital, events. Experience in cause marketing strategy and execution are a definite plus!

Hold a broad-based business acumen with marketing knowledge across multiple key categories

Have a strong understanding of the St. Louis market including decision makers, local events, and key accounts

Possess a valid driver’s license

Why You’ll Love Working Here

Hybrid Work

As we plan our return to hybrid office-based work, we’re taking this opportunity to reinvent what that looks like. As a result, the job will hub-from home, in-office each Tuesday and Thursday and sometimes days in-between for those important one-off meetings. You’ll divide your time between the office (once we can) for meetings, team one-on-ones, and collaboration. While we want you out there networking, you’ll use your discretion to complete paperwork or calls from the comfort of your home office, too.

Time Away From Work

At Enginuity, you’re actually encouraged to take your vacation! We understand how important it is to feel refreshed and re-energized and back it up by starting you off with great paid-time-off perks including 20 PTO days your first year in addition to 10 national holidays we observe, a floating holiday you can take any time, and a Community Impact Day to give back.

Peace Of Mind Comes With Great Benefits

We know that you do your best work when essentials are taken care of, so we do it for you.

We’ve got you covered with several healthcare plans to choose from, a personal health savings account the company generously contributes to, dental, and vision insurance. And if you choose, even Fido can have his own pet care plan to cover vet costs! In addition, Enginuity also pays the entire premium for short- and long-term disability and life insurance.

Bring Your Whole Self To Work. Each Day. Everyday.

As leaders in mission-driven media, we seek talent as unique as the audiences we help our clients reach. That’s why we are committed to a culture of inclusion where individuals from every walk of life feel respected, are treated fairly, provided work-life harmony and an opportunity to excel. Our mindful objectives include curating a diverse workplace where we invite authenticity, encourage curiosity, and treasure collaboration.

So, bring yourself to Market Enginuity – your skills, experiences, ideas – where your whole self is welcome.

Click on the link to apply!

Learn More About Us and St. Louis Public Radio

Market Enginuity fuels mission-driven, educational, and inspiring independent media to benefit stations, producers, sponsors, and audiences.

For over two decades we’ve been building the largest team in the country that specializes in corporate sponsorship sales. The passion is still personal and carried by more than 140 people ingrained in the communities where we live and work, and the stations we support with our contributions. Market Enginuity attracts the best people who together create the standard of excellence for corporate support in public media across the country.

You can learn more about us on our website: https://marketenginuity.com/about-us/

The mission of St. Louis Public Radio is To inform and provide a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas and cultures for a more inspired and engaged public. Check out the KWMU 90.7 or our Music Streams: Jazz 90.7 KWMU-2, Classical 90.7 KWMU-3.

