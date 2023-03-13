This posting is open through April 9, 2023.

St. Louis Public Radio, the region’s NPR member station, seeks an engaging and experienced broadcaster to share their on-air talents with our listening community by serving as STLPR’s next Afternoon Host/Announcer.

We’re looking for someone who thrives in the broadcast studio, who will use their authentic voice to provide our audience with timely announcements and sponsorship messages and who will execute log events, prepare and deliver weather information and identify our stations by providing station branding, call letters and frequency.

While on-air experience is necessary to be successful in this position, public radio experience is not required for consideration. We‘re looking for candidates who want to join a public service journalism organization, and who will be engaged in learning about public radio guidelines and best practices in order to help continue STLPR’s history of broadcast excellence that spans more than 50 years.

Typical responsibilities of the afternoon/host announcer include:

Serving as on-air host of STLPR’s broadcast Monday through Friday from 2:00 pm - 7:00 p.m.;

Announcing relevant information during breaks in programs that inform and engage listeners and advance the station’s mission and service, while adhering to public radio standards and practices;

Operating broadcast console and other related broadcast, recording and editing equipment; running EAS tests as scheduled; troubleshooting operational issues;

Reading corporate sponsorship copy at specified times during broadcast or recording copy for future use, while utilizing pronunciation guides;

Producing and editing promos, features and other on-air productions, as required.

Recording opens and closes for news features;

Serving as a host (or back-up host) for other on-air, online or in-person special programs or events, and providing voice-tracking, as needed;

Participating in station development and promotional functions, including on-air member campaigns;

Committing to helping further a positive, inclusive and welcoming workplace culture;

Other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

On-air experience is required.

Preferred:

Experience in public broadcasting;

Experience using any of the following software/technology products: Adobe Audition, AudioVault, Allegiance or Marketron;

Familiarity with Google Docs and Microsoft office suite;

Knowledge of public media.

Salary range: $53,000 - $56,000 annual

Schedule: Must be available for regular broadcast shifts from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. (M-F) and for 40 total hours per week. The Afternoon Host/Announcer job is a full-time, benefit-eligible position.

Station Info:

As a non-profit media organization, St. Louis Public Radio serves hundreds of thousands of people monthly on-air, online and on-demand delivering accuracy and understanding. As a station, our intent is to practice and support mission-driven journalism with staff members who are engaged and committed to equitable and inclusive service, both to our community and to each other. That means we seek to recognize and address bias in ourselves, in our work and in the systems we are a part of. We welcome a broad range of perspectives, experiences and identities to our teams and our news coverage, and we are always working to expand the reach of our service to those who have not felt invited into public media.

Application Instructions:

Audio samples (links or downloadable content) are required for consideration. Send audio samples to Jess Luther: jluther@stlpr.org .

St. Louis Public Radio is a listener-supported service of the University of Missouri-St. Louis. In order to view this job posting in its entirety and to apply for the position, visit UMSL's employment site and complete an online application. Job ID: 46133.

