This posting will remain open until filled.

St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR), the region’s NPR member station, seeks a general assignment reporter to vigorously cover a wide range of news topics in the St. Louis region including breaking news events and enterprising feature stories. The general assignment reporter will join more than two dozen journalists, producers and editors in the STLPR newsroom, delivering accuracy and understanding in reporting, providing coverage that reflects the voices of our community and engaging our region in crucial conversations.

We’re looking for someone who can bring to the GA reporter position:

Sound news judgment and reporting skills;

Solid writing skills and familiarity with AP style;

Experience meeting deadlines while juggling daily stories with enterprise reporting;

A respect for public broadcasting and the diverse constituencies we serve;

At least two years experience in a daily newsroom, or related experience;

Experience thinking creatively about how to effectively tell stories through audio and digital media;

Ability to center people in their stories, especially from groups that aren’t often equitably represented in news coverage.

Qualifications:

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience is required.

Although not requirements, we are hoping to reach candidates with any of the following:

Experience with audio reporting;

Familiarity with the St. Louis area and the broader issues in our bistate region;

A record of finding people, events or trends that illuminate complex issues, showcase the character of a region and challenge assumptions and stereotypes;

Ability to speak a language other than English;

Digital photography skills;

Previous public radio experience.

We are a daily newsroom, which means the hours are not necessarily regular.

Salary Range: $52,000 - $65,000 annual

Station Info:

As a non-profit media organization, St. Louis Public Radio serves hundreds of thousands of people monthly on-air, online and on-demand. As a station, our intent is to practice and support mission-driven journalism with staff members who are engaged and committed to equitable and inclusive service, both to our community and to each other. That means we seek to recognize and address bias in ourselves, in our work and in the systems we are a part of. We welcome a broad range of perspectives, experiences and identities to our teams and our news coverage, and we are always working to expand the reach of our service to those who have not felt invited into public media.

Application Instructions:

A sample audio story and/or a published work are required for consideration. Send sample(s) to Jess Luther: jluther@stlpr.org.

Please also include a resume and a cover letter outlining your qualifications and your ideas for how this job can best serve St. Louis area residents.

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri - St. Louis. In order to be considered for this position or to view the posting in its entirety, please visit UMSL's employment site and complete an online application. Job ID: 46317.

We are committed to building a newsroom demographically representative of the St. Louis region. STLPR and UMSL are equal opportunity employers. We enthusiastically encourage members of groups underrepresented in public media to apply.

