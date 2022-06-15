Meena Viswanathan is a creative freelance writer with extensive content development experience in print and online media. She earned her business degree from the University of Madras, India and began her career at Bull’s Eye — a biweekly magazine published in Chennai. She has also written for Memphis Parent and other local publications. She is a voracious reader. Her library card reads, “Eat Sleep Read Repeat" and is a motto she lives by.

