Peggy Lowe is a veteran investigative reporter who came up through newspapers and moved to public media. She strives to give people a better understanding of the criminal justice system by focusing on its deeper issues, like institutional racism, the poverty-to-prison pipeline and police accountability. Today, she says, the beat is much different from how reporters worked it in the past. Lowe is telling stories about people who are building significant civil rights movements and redefining public safety.