Danny Wicentowski joined St. Louis Public Radio in 2022 as a producer for St. Louis on the Air. Before making the jump to public radio, Danny worked for more than eight years as a staff writer for St. Louis’ alt-weekly the Riverfront Times, where his investigative and feature stories won multiple local and national awards. In 2020, he co-produced and hosted the podcast American Skyjacker. A native of Milwaukee, Danny graduated in 2013 from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in journalism. He lives in Bevo Mill with a collection of notebooks and adorable pet rodents.