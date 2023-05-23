What's CODE SWITCH? It's the fearless conversations about race that you've been waiting for.

Hosted by journalists of color, our podcast tackles the subject of race with empathy and humor. We explore how race affects every part of society — from politics and pop culture to history, food and everything in between. This podcast makes all of us part of the conversation — because we're all part of the story. Code Switch was named Apple Podcasts' first-ever Show of the Year in 2020.

>> Visit the Code Switch website for more detailed program information.