Politically Speaking
Missouri's political news makers talk candidly with St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum and Rachel Lippmann.
Latest Episodes
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who is seeking a full four-year term, faces Jane Dueker in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary.
The Creve Coeur Democrat is leaving the Missouri Senate due to term limits after the end of the year.
Jane Dueker is running in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary against St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. The winner will likely face Republican state Rep. Shamed Dogan in November.
The former Missouri secretary of state’s new book, "Invisible Storm: A Soldier’s Memoir of Politics and PTSD," was released earlier this week.
The Jefferson City native is one of three major Democratic candidates running for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat.
The St. Louis Democrat is running against incumbent Cori Bush to represent Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. Roberts cited a “continuing pattern of troubling votes” as to why he decided to run against her.
The Harrisonville Republican is in a highly competitive GOP Senate primary against five other major candidates, including former Gov. Eric Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
The Springfield Republican has gained notice for his colorful style but is trailing at least three other GOP candidates for U.S. Senate in fundraising and polling.
Reed is one of two Democrats seeking the nomination for the 2nd District seat, which is currently held by GOP Congresswoman Ann Wagner.
The St. Louis County Democrat is one of two candidates in her party's primary in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District.
McCloskey and his wife made national headlines in 2020 when they were photographed brandishing guns while demonstrators walked down his street.
Special edition of Politically Speaking details indictments that led to the resignation of Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and two aldermen.