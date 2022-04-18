Rep. Sarah Unsicker says House Democrats made their mark on Missouri budget

State Rep. Sarah Unsicker talks with St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg and Jason Rosenbaum on Politically Speaking about the ups and downs of the 2022 legislative session.

The Shrewsbury Democrat currently represents the 91st District, which includes parts of St. Louis, Webster Groves, Crestwood and Marlborough. Because of redistricting, when she runs for her final term in 2022, she’ll be seeking the 83rd District seat that includes her home in Shrewsbury — as well as parts of Richmond Heights, Maplewood and Brentwood.

Here’s what Unsicker, who serves on the House Budget Committee, talked about on the program:

How her Democratic colleagues were able to make significant progress on some of their budget priorities.

A plan from Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith that would provide $500 state tax credits for single filers and $1,000 credits for married couples. Democrats have criticized the plan for not being targeted to lower-income individuals.

Legislation aimed at protecting children who are the victims of sex trafficking. That includes not charging minors with prostitution and alerting the state’s Children’s Division of trafficking activity.

Her expectations for the rest of the legislative session, including whether House Republicans and Democrats can find common ground on major issues as they did in some instances throughout 2021.

Unsicker is an attorney who was first elected to her seat in 2016. She won reelection in 2018 and 2020 by comfortable margins.

After redistricting, Unsicker’s home was placed in the same district where Rep. Ian Mackey resides. But Mackey chose to run in the nearby 99th District, which currently does not have an incumbent. Since she doesn’t have a primary opponent, Unsicker is favored to win reelection, since the 83rd District is heavily Democratic. She will be unable to run for the House again after 2024 due to term limits.

