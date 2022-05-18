© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Politically Speaking

Answering your questions about a turbulent 2022 Missouri legislative session

Published May 18, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT
Carlos Moreno
KCUR
Missouri House legislators mark the end of the session by ceremonially tossing papers on May, 13.

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg and Jason Rosenbaum answer listener questions about the Missouri General Assembly.

The questions included:

  • Whether heightened GOP infighting will become a permanent fixture of Missouri legislative life.
  • How term limits affect the disarray and whether arguing about their value is a waste of time since they’re difficult to change.
  • Which legislators have been able to showcase their effectiveness in the legislature.
  • What’s next for a congressional redistricting map, especially in the legal arena.

Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg is the Missouri Statehouse reporter for St. Louis Public Radio
Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
