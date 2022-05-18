Answering your questions about a turbulent 2022 Missouri legislative session
On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg and Jason Rosenbaum answer listener questions about the Missouri General Assembly.
The questions included:
- Whether heightened GOP infighting will become a permanent fixture of Missouri legislative life.
- How term limits affect the disarray and whether arguing about their value is a waste of time since they’re difficult to change.
- Which legislators have been able to showcase their effectiveness in the legislature.
- What’s next for a congressional redistricting map, especially in the legal arena.
