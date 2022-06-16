State Rep. Trish Gunby on why Democrats can compete in Missouri’s 2nd District

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, state Rep. Trish Gunby lays out her views on hot-button issues that could influence Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District contest.

Gunby was first elected to her state House seat in 2019 but decided to forgo a bid for another term and instead run for Congress. She is facing off against Ray Reed in the Democratic primary. GOP Congresswoman Ann Wagner is competing with several GOP candidates in her bid for another term.

Reed recorded an episode of Politically Speaking that will be released next week. Here’s what Gunby had to say during the show:

Gunby believes that the 2nd District is still winnable for Democrats, even though Republicans added Franklin and Warren counties. Both of those places are historically Republican, but Gunby notes that she’s won over voters in parts of St. Louis County that typically elected GOP lawmakers.

If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, Gunby is in favor of passing a federal law guaranteeing a right to an abortion in every state. Missouri would ban most abortions except for medical emergencies if the Supreme Court overturns Roe.

Gunby said she is in favor of so-called “red flag” laws, which would set up a legal process to remove firearms from people who are dangers to themselves or others. She also would like to see background checks expanded and the availability of AR-15s limited.

She is in favor of continuing to provide military and humanitarian support to Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.

Before being elected to the 99th House District seat in 2019, Gunby was a marketing professional for Citicorp and Purina. In addition to being involved with the St. Louis Area Voting Protection Coalition, she served as the social justice coordinator with Manchester United Methodist Church.

She won a special election in 2019, defeating Republican Lee Ann Pittman. She ended up narrowly defeating Pittman in a 2020 rematch.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Sarah Kellogg on Twitter: @sarahkkellogg

Follow Trish Gunby on Twitter: @TrishForMO

