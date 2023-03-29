Carol Howard looks back on a lifetime of service to St. Louis

Carol Howard spent the first 30 years of her professional life in the hallways of St. Louis Public Schools.

After retirement, she moved into the political arena as the Democratic committeewoman of the 14th Ward, where she has lived all her life.

Howard had no real plans to move up in the political echelon. But a 2010 phone call she took while in the Miami airport changed that.

“I was on my way to Ecuador to visit a friend and I got a call saying, ‘Hey, [former alderman Stephen] Gregali’s quitting, would you be interested?’” Howard said.

Howard talked to her friends and her husband, who all said, why not? She handily won the 2010 special election to fill out Gregali’s term, and had no opponents in the contests for her first two full terms. But she won her third election in 2019 by just 53 votes, and found the tone of the race distressing.

With the internet, things got more personal, she said. “And it was like whoa, you know, this is more than I ever anticipated. I thought it was a really ugly campaign.”

In retirement, Howard plans to golf, paint, and bring her standard poodle Contessa to veterans homes and childrens' hospitals. Here’s what else she discussed on the podcast:.