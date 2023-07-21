Rep. Ashley Aune expects 2024 election to disrupt Missouri’s legislative session

Though the 2024 legislative session is more than five months away, the already ongoing election cycle is expected to make its mark on what and how much legislation will make it through both chambers next year.

Rep. Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, says there is no doubt that the 2024 election will get in the way of policymaking next session.

Aune said she expects social issues to again rise to the top of debates next year and overshadow serious policy discussion.

The upcoming legislative session is only one of the topics Aune spoke about on the latest episode of Politically Speaking. She also discussed:

Her reaction to Gov. Mike Parson vetoing around $555 million in the state’s budget for the fiscal year that began this July. Aune says she was disappointed in a lot of these vetoes but isn’t sure if lawmakers will try to override any of them in September.

Parson’s veto of an omnibus bill carrying many criminal law provisions. Aune says she hopes the legislature is able to go back and pass again some of that legislation, including a provision that criminalizes celebratory gunfire.

Whether Republican lawmakers will try again at passing a proposed ballot initiative that would make it harder to amend Missouri’s constitution.

The 2024 Missouri governor’s race. Aune says she was thrilled to see House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, announce her candidacy for governor.

Her decision to run for House minority leader since Quade is term-limited out of the House and the position after next year.

Aune represents the 14th District, which includes part of the Kansas City Northland area.

She was first elected to the House in 2020 and currently serves as the Minority Whip for House Democrats. Aune has a bachelor's degree in communication studies and owns a marketing agency in Kansas City.

