© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politically Speaking

Rep. Ashley Aune expects 2024 election to disrupt Missouri’s legislative session

By Sarah Kellogg,
Jason Rosenbaum
Published July 21, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
101921_provided
Ashley Aune
/
Rep. Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, speaks during a committee hearing. Aune, who was first elected in 2020, is running to become the Missouri House of Representative's next minority leader.

Though the 2024 legislative session is more than five months away, the already ongoing election cycle is expected to make its mark on what and how much legislation will make it through both chambers next year.

Rep. Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, says there is no doubt that the 2024 election will get in the way of policymaking next session.

Aune said she expects social issues to again rise to the top of debates next year and overshadow serious policy discussion.

The upcoming legislative session is only one of the topics Aune spoke about on the latest episode of Politically Speaking. She also discussed:

  • Her reaction to Gov. Mike Parson vetoing around $555 million in the state’s budget for the fiscal year that began this July. Aune says she was disappointed in a lot of these vetoes but isn’t sure if lawmakers will try to override any of them in September.
  • Parson’s veto of an omnibus bill carrying many criminal law provisions. Aune says she hopes the legislature is able to go back and pass again some of that legislation, including a provision that criminalizes celebratory gunfire.
  • Whether Republican lawmakers will try again at passing a proposed ballot initiative that would make it harder to amend Missouri’s constitution.
  • The 2024 Missouri governor’s race. Aune says she was thrilled to see House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, announce her candidacy for governor.
  • Her decision to run for House minority leader since Quade is term-limited out of the House and the position after next year. 

Aune represents the 14th District, which includes part of the Kansas City Northland area.

She was first elected to the House in 2020 and currently serves as the Minority Whip for House Democrats. Aune has a bachelor's degree in communication studies and owns a marketing agency in Kansas City.

Tags
Politically Speaking Top StoriesMissouri House of Representatives2024 Missouri electionsAshley Aune
Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg has been the Missouri Statehouse and politics reporter for St. Louis Public Radio since 2021.
See stories by Sarah Kellogg
Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Jason Rosenbaum

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.