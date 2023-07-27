Rep. Michael Burton expects MO GOP to try again on restricting constitutional amendments

State Rep. Michael Burton is the latest guest on “Politically Speaking,” where he spoke about his impressions of the 2023 legislative session.

Burton is a Lakeshire Democrat who represents the state’s 92nd District. He was first elected in 2020 and reelected in 2022. His district, which takes in a slice of south St. Louis County, is split relatively evenly between Republicans and Democrats.

Here’s what Burton discussed on the show:

His unusual entry into electoral politics, which includes being inspired to run for the St. Louis County Council after listening to an episode of “Politically Speaking” featuring then-County Councilman Pat Dolan.

A measure Gov. Mike Parson signed into law that could penalize people for texting while driving. Burton said the proposal doesn’t go far enough, since it only allows someone to receive a ticket if they commit another traffic offense while texting and driving.

As a member of the House Transportation Accountability Committee, Burton talked about how some Republicans want to curb the power of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, which makes key decisions on which road projects get funded.

His expectation that Republicans will try again in 2024 to put a proposal before voters making the state constitution more difficult to amend.

Burton is a south St. Louis County native who was an actor before he got into politics. He first came into the public eye at council meetings, when he led a successful campaign to prevent the Tower Tee Golf Course in Affton from being converted into residential housing. Tower Tee is still open.

Burton ultimately decided to run against Dolan for County Council in 2018. But he dropped out of the race and endorsed eventual winner Lisa Clancy. He won the 92nd District House seat after Doug Beck vacated it to run for the state Senate.

Burton also serves on House committees dealing with conservation efforts and rural development.

